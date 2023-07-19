6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023

Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.

Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 1:14 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rivers. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.
8h ago
Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
23h ago
Angel Boligan
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on Biden's economy challenge.
1d ago
John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the summer heatwave in the world.
2d ago
Frank Hansen / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on Sen. Tuberville's opinion of "white nationalists."
2d ago
Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
3d ago
Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
4d ago
Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
5d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
5d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
6d ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden
Cal Thomas: Get tested, Joe
From the commentary:
43m ago
Cal Thomas
Donald Trump
Chris Edelson: The surreal possibility of another Donald Trump term
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
1h ago
Chris Edelson / Progressive Perspectives
Las Vegas weather
Conor Sen: Maine is the new Florida for climate migrants
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
3h ago
Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama)
American Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic
From the editorial, "This is a problem for Republicans, not the Pentagon, to solve. Thus far, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has only chided Tuberville obliquely. He needs to go further. He should insist, in private and public if necessary, that the Alabama senator back down and lift his holds without delay. Tuberville may know football, but he has no right to play with the nation’s security."
6h ago
Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Bonus editorial cartoon C for July 18, 2023
Daniel O. Jamison: American ways of life are many
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
23h ago
Daniel O. Jamison / The Fulcrum
Weapons for Ukraine
American Opinion: Joe Biden is right to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
From the editorial, "The West should reaffirm its commitment to helping Ukraine repel Putin’s invasion — and make clear that the blood of innocent victims is on his hands alone."
1d ago
Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
teachers
American Opinion: ‘Everyone had equal learning loss’ so it’s all good
From the editorial, "This is progressive “equity” at work. Never mind that Mr. Hostman doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The remote learning tragedy was hardly spread equally among students and will weigh down underprivileged kids the most."
1d ago
Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Opinion
OPED-SUMMER-BIRTHDAYS-HEALTHRISKS-COMMENTARY-LA
Commentary: Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
2d ago
Anupam B. Jena And Christopher M. Worsham / Los Angeles Times
Ideological divide
American Opinion: Americans are moving to other states as they sort themselves by ideology.
From the editorial. "Recently, The Associated Press reported that Americans have no need for such sorcery to find the like-minded: Republicans and Democrats are separating physically at such a furious pace, the news agency reported, the ideological divide between the states is now starker than at any point in living memory."
2d ago
Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Two yearling calves -- one white and one black -- are tied up next to three baby calves -- two black ones with a red in the middle. A blonde girl is cleaning up their pen with a green pitch fork.
The misfit calves go to the county fair
I'm not concerned with whether anyone won or lost, honestly, because while we're in the business of raising cattle, we're a lot more concerned with raising kids.
2d ago
Jenny Schlecht

