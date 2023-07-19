Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rivers. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
From the editorial, "This is a problem for Republicans, not the Pentagon, to solve. Thus far, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has only chided Tuberville obliquely. He needs to go further. He should insist, in private and public if necessary, that the Alabama senator back down and lift his holds without delay. Tuberville may know football, but he has no right to play with the nation’s security."
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
From the editorial, "The West should reaffirm its commitment to helping Ukraine repel Putin’s invasion — and make clear that the blood of innocent victims is on his hands alone."
From the editorial, "This is progressive “equity” at work. Never mind that Mr. Hostman doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The remote learning tragedy was hardly spread equally among students and will weigh down underprivileged kids the most."
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
From the editorial. "Recently, The Associated Press reported that Americans have no need for such sorcery to find the like-minded: Republicans and Democrats are separating physically at such a furious pace, the news agency reported, the ideological divide between the states is now starker than at any point in living memory."
I'm not concerned with whether anyone won or lost, honestly, because while we're in the business of raising cattle, we're a lot more concerned with raising kids.
