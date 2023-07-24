Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
From the commentary, "This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?"
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
