Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the death of Tony Bennett.
Tom Stiglich
By Tom Stiglich
Today at 12:09 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
6h ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Jul y 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
4d ago
 · 
By  Taylor Jones
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
5d ago
 · 
By  Angel Boligan
More opinion content:
Bonus cartoon on affirmative action for July 24, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: My old friend Tavis Smiley and I agree - and disagree - about affirmative action
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
36m ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Sea otter
Columns
LZ Granderson: Yacht-busting orcas and board-stealing otters? The Earth is angry
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
1h ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
6h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Military base names
Editorials
American Opinion: Despite vows to reverse them, changing base names has noble purpose
From the editorial, " ...
1d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden
Columns
Conor Sen: The White House knows where inflation’s headed. You can too
From the commentary, "
1d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Premiere of "Barbie" in London
Columns
Froma Harrop: The summer of Barbie couldn't come too soon
From the commentary, "This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?"
2d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
U.S. House of Representatives
Columns
John M. Crisp: We should acknowledge, rather than deny, our racist past
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
3d ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
3d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Vladimir Putin
Editorials
American Opinion: Confiscate Russian assets? The West should resist
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
3d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Frank Hansen / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Jul 17
 · 
By  Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott