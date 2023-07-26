Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.
"I feel at home in the field, because of my Fathers. For me, just about every day is Father’s Day, and I want to thank those two men, who, I am pretty sure still watch over me, for these moments."
In this thought-provoking op-ed, columnist John M. Crisp explores the enigmatic quest of the No Labels movement to find a middle ground in today's deeply polarized American political landscape.
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
From the editorial, "How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?"
All the work is about to pay off in Michael Johnson's garden. But the ground is crawling and the skies are swarming with creatures that all want a piece of that garden’s pie.
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
