Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023

Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.
John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 1:26 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist xxxx. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Bonus cartoon for July 27, 2023, on Mick Jagger
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
2h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2032
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.
9h ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
3d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
5d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
5d ago
 · 
By  Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Jul y 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
More opinion content:
Flowers laid on legendary musician Tony Bennett's Hollywood star
Columns
Cal Thomas: Tony Bennett was more than a 'crooner
Columnist Cal Thomas reminisces about his encounter with Tony Bennett in the early '60s and reflects on Bennett's remarkable talent as a singer and interpreter of songs. Thomas praises Bennett for his cross-generational appeal, sartorial elegance, and the emotional power he brought to his performances, highlighting his unique ability to touch listeners' hearts and souls through the American Songbook.
40m ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Texas A&M University
Columns
Susan Estrich: What happens when the donors call the shots
This commentary highlights the consequences of donor interference in academia, specifically at Texas A&M University, where conservative politics influenced the appointment process for the director of the journalism school. Despite initially praising the chosen candidate, Kathleen McElroy, for her leadership in diversity and inclusion, political pressure led to her appointment being reduced to a one-year contract, ultimately causing her to decline the offer.
4h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
072523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Add 'alarming' to Minnesota's 'horrific' fentanyl crisis
From the editorial: "As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, 'No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance.'" But they are at an alarming rate.
8h ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, in Washington
Columns
Froma Harrop: It's the economy, Joe, and only the economy
"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.
1d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The seeds of my Fathers
"I feel at home in the field, because of my Fathers. For me, just about every day is Father’s Day, and I want to thank those two men, who, I am pretty sure still watch over me, for these moments."
1d ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Israel's Herzog addresses joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Columns
John M. Crisp: No Labels seeks a middle ground that doesn’t exist anymore
In this thought-provoking op-ed, columnist John M. Crisp explores the enigmatic quest of the No Labels movement to find a middle ground in today's deeply polarized American political landscape.
1d ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
From the editorial, "How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?"
2d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
GrasshopperGarden.JPG
Columns
Struggles of a helicopter gardener
All the work is about to pay off in Michael Johnson's garden. But the ground is crawling and the skies are swarming with creatures that all want a piece of that garden’s pie.
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Bonus cartoon on affirmative action for July 24, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: My old friend Tavis Smiley and I agree - and disagree - about affirmative action
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
3d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Sea otter
Columns
LZ Granderson: Yacht-busting orcas and board-stealing otters? The Earth is angry
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
3d ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times

What To Read Next
Bonus cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Jul 20
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Jul 20
 · 
By  Taylor Jones
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Jul 19
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott