Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.

Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 12:23 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist xxxx. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
7h ago
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
5d ago
 · 
By  Arend van Dam
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Jun 27
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
Jun 24
Bonus cartoon for July 5, 2023
Columns
Kevin Frazier: All have a personal responsibility to work for change
From the commentary: ... All of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.
15m ago
 · 
By  Kevin Frazier / The Fulcrum
Ozempic
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: Eli Lilly’s new weight-loss drug is even better than Ozempic
From the commentary: The hope is that the right weight-loss drug could tackle obesity, diabetes and liver disease all at once. While larger studies still need to be run, it’s looking a lot like retatrutide might be the one to take on that triple threat.
1h ago
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis / Bloomberg Opinion
Capital Gazette employees
Editorials
American Opinion: The Founders knew the value of a free press in a democratic republic
From the editorial: Yet, in spite of those consequences, the attacks on the press continue: laws that make it harder to obtain public records or attend public meetings, officials who feel entitled to conceal information from reporters and the public, law enforcement and courts which arrest and try journalists, here in America, for doing their jobs.
7h ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Opinion
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Fair elections are safe — for now — with court rejection of fringe legal theory
From the editorial: This is the latest in a small string of cases in which the Supreme Court has surprised observers by backing voting rights over attempts to erode them. Perhaps it’s the luck of court-docket draw, or maybe some of the court’s conservatives are starting to understand that their loss of credibility nationally is being driven by the perception they are just partisan hacks in robes.
2d ago
Missouri soybean harvest
Columns
Katie Brimm: If we want climate-friendly food, we should support young farmers
From the commentary: We can increase our chances of producing food in a way that cools the planet by bolstering the lives of the people dedicating themselves to this essential work. Young farmers, if given the support system they need to thrive, could lead us towards a just and climate-resilient food system. The alternative is to sustain the unsustainable.
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Brimm / Progressive Perspectives
070123.op.dnt.hellertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: First rule for the Fourth: be safe
From the editorial: "With care and caution, personal fireworks can be used safely. Minnesotans prove that."
2d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: North Carolina Republicans are too reckless for even this Supreme Court
From the editorial: But now six justices, including three of their own party, told them democracy is not about exercising raw power. It is about having checks and balances on the power of any one branch of government.
4d ago
 · 
By  Raleigh (N.C.) News and Observer Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Joe Biden's economy is boffo
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
4d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Linda Vanderwerf 061523 001.jpg
Columns
Linda Vanderwerf: Thank you to Tribune readers for letting me tell their stories
From the commentary: Linda Vanderwerf retired June 16, 2023, after 42 years of working in journalism.
4d ago
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
"The human desire to fit in is mighty powerful. Even for those who are perceived to have some kind of agency in this world."
5d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Jun 23
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Jun 22
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Jun 21
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
21h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown