Bonus editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023

Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.

R.J. Matson / Cagle Cartoons
By R.J. Matson
Today at 11:22 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist R.J. Matson . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
6h ago
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.
2d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
Jun 30
 · 
By  Arend van Dam
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Joe Biden
Columns
E.J. Antoni: Pay no attention to the economy behind the curtain
From the commentary, "Anyone following the economic news coming from the Biden administration lately probably feels like Dorothy meeting the Wizard of Oz. Whether it’s data being revised from good to bad, the manipulation of statistics or indefensible exaggerations, the White House’s economic record is less impressive than it first appears."
2h ago
 · 
By  E.J. Antoni / The Heritage Foundation
070523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Be alert to avoid getting pushed this election season
From the editorial, "Beware false claims, as well as political messages dressed up as opinion polls."
5h ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Commentary: Taxpayers breathe sigh of relief — temporarily — after student loan decision
From the commentary: "Taxpayers — and future borrowers — can breathe a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court’s decision."
12h ago
 · 
By  Lindsey Burke, Adam Kissel and Jack Fitzhenry /Tribune News Service
New York celebrates Independence Day
Columns
Froma Harrop: Our cities need conservative liberals
From the commentary: "Call them conservative liberals, if you want. They are really moderates. The cities need their pragmatism to keep the gears turning. Actually, the country does as well."
20h ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Erica Dischino / TribuneGraduates listen to commencement speaker James Miller during Ridgewater College commencement Friday afternoon at the Willmar Civic Center.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Diversity without affirmative action
From the commentary: "... Many universities have been moving away from reliance on standardized test scores and ranking systems that are based on them because, among other things, of the cultural biases that are inherent in them."
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: The Supreme Court’s solution for racial bias is to pretend it doesn’t exis
From the editorial: Race-conscious admissions are over at UNC-Chapel Hill and across the nation, but the efforts by universities to find ways to ensure that minorities have access to top universities must continue.
1d ago
 · 
By  The Charlotte Observer Editorial Board
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Jesus loved both sides
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Student loan protests
Editorials
American Opinion: Joe Biden left the Supreme Court no choice but to knock down the loan forgiveness program
From the editorial: "The Supreme Court Friday agreed with that argument, saying that while the law authorizes the secretary of education to “waive or modify” statutory or regulatory provisions, it does not allow a wholesale rewrite of the laws and rules, which is what the Biden plan adds up to."
1d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Smokey Chicago ckyline
Editorials
American Opinion: Through the smoky air, the impact of drought clouds the Midwest
From the editorial: Beyond that, America needs to be much better prepared. Drought, severe storms, wildfires, flooding and other natural catastrophes are intensifying. Everything from building codes and water systems to forest management and farming practices needs to adapt to the reality of increasingly disruptive weather.
1d ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Bonus cartoon for July 5, 2023
Columns
Kevin Frazier: All have a personal responsibility to work for change
From the commentary: ... All of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.
2d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Frazier / The Fulcrum

Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Jun 27
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
19h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
20h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown