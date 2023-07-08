Bonus editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist R.J. Matson . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
From the commentary, "Anyone following the economic news coming from the Biden administration lately probably feels like Dorothy meeting the Wizard of Oz. Whether it’s data being revised from good to bad, the manipulation of statistics or indefensible exaggerations, the White House’s economic record is less impressive than it first appears."
From the editorial, "Beware false claims, as well as political messages dressed up as opinion polls."
From the commentary: "Taxpayers — and future borrowers — can breathe a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court’s decision."
From the commentary: "Call them conservative liberals, if you want. They are really moderates. The cities need their pragmatism to keep the gears turning. Actually, the country does as well."
From the commentary: "... Many universities have been moving away from reliance on standardized test scores and ranking systems that are based on them because, among other things, of the cultural biases that are inherent in them."
From the editorial: Race-conscious admissions are over at UNC-Chapel Hill and across the nation, but the efforts by universities to find ways to ensure that minorities have access to top universities must continue.
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
American Opinion: Joe Biden left the Supreme Court no choice but to knock down the loan forgiveness program
From the editorial: "The Supreme Court Friday agreed with that argument, saying that while the law authorizes the secretary of education to “waive or modify” statutory or regulatory provisions, it does not allow a wholesale rewrite of the laws and rules, which is what the Biden plan adds up to."
From the editorial: Beyond that, America needs to be much better prepared. Drought, severe storms, wildfires, flooding and other natural catastrophes are intensifying. Everything from building codes and water systems to forest management and farming practices needs to adapt to the reality of increasingly disruptive weather.
From the commentary: ... All of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.
ADVERTISEMENT