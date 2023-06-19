Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 2:51 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
