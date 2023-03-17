Bonus editorial cartoon for March 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of California weather.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Tucker Carlson's version of the January 6th events.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the reported end of winter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's access to security footage from January 6.
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
"In one verse, a reader can glimpse God’s entire design from the beginning of time on through the arc of the New Testament."
American Opinion: The budget and the debt: Speaker Kevin McCarthy must agree to raise the debt ceiling
From the editorial: What can’t get lost in the budget struggle and the campaign is the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s duty is clear. He must carry it out.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the high cost of gasoline.
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Marjorie Taylor Greene's prejudiced view against leprechauns and rainbows.
From the editorial: The proposal excludes print journalists but mandates that all others who write about the governor, state officials or lawmakers provide information to the state about whether they are being paid and who is paying them.
"Native foster care is a very emotional subject. ... The fact is that Native children need Native families and thriving Native communities."
