Opinion Cartoons

Bonus editorial cartoon for March 17, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 12:41 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

2017-06-29t131058z2lynxmped5s10irtroptp3walgreens-boots-results.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: A hard pill to swallow
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
March 17, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: John 3:16 is the Bible summed up on a sign
"In one verse, a reader can glimpse God’s entire design from the beginning of time on through the arc of the New Testament."
March 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after a budget briefing at the U.S. Capitol March 8, 2023, in Washington, DC. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Director Phillip L. Swagel briefed House members on the the agencys budget and economic outlook.
Editorials
American Opinion: The budget and the debt: Speaker Kevin McCarthy must agree to raise the debt ceiling
From the editorial: What can’t get lost in the budget struggle and the campaign is the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s duty is clear. He must carry it out.
March 17, 2023 06:25 AM
Editorial cartoon for March 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the high cost of gasoline.
March 17, 2023 05:47 AM
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 16, 2023
Columns
Tom Purcell: Wishing you St. Patrick's Day laughter
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
March 16, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Purcell / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7, known as the “Stop Woke” bill, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on April 22, 2022.
Columns
David L. Nevins: Learning to recognize political rhetoric
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
March 16, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  David L. Nevins / The Fulcrum
Editorial cartoon for March 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Marjorie Taylor Greene's prejudiced view against leprechauns and rainbows.
March 16, 2023 05:33 AM
Blog writers
Editorials
American Opinion: First Amendment is under siege from all sides
From the editorial: The proposal excludes print journalists but mandates that all others who write about the governor, state officials or lawmakers provide information to the state about whether they are being paid and who is paying them.
March 16, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris wave to the audience
Columns
Froma Harrop: Warren was right before she corrected herself
From the commentary:
March 15, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Fighting to protect Native children, for generations
"Native foster care is a very emotional subject. ... The fact is that Native children need Native families and thriving Native communities."
March 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
