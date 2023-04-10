Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
A long, difficult winter definitely has been made easier by people like weather forecasters, smart school leaders, plow operators and helpful neighbors, Jenny Schlecht says.
From the commentary: In 1953, Eisenhower tallied up the costs exacted by the militarization of U.S. policy prompted by the onset of the Cold War.
American Opinion: Unprecedented and trivial? Trump's protestations don't match the historical record
From the editorial: New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg is taking a big risk by pursuing this case, but none of Trump’s loud protestations will ultimately matter if Bragg can convince 12 jurors that Trump’s alleged crimes rise to the level of labeling him a convicted criminal.
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
Some news organizations, such as Forum Communications, have been able to continue investing in journalists and content while maintaining a hybrid mix of print and digital news delivery.
From the commentary: Still, it remains hard to see how the events of the past week — and those likely to unfold over the coming months — will strengthen Trump’s 2024 general election chances, even if they increase the likelihood that his solid GOP support will net him a third straight Republican nomination.
"Easter is about the hope of Jesus’ saving action through all of life’s struggles, and you don’t have to be a Christian to join in the joy and celebration of that!"
Publishing correct and factual information isn’t just a newspaper’s responsibility, but our overarching goal. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
From the editorial: Let’s hope the bottom-up approach can make progress where top-down has faltered. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if copper and other basics that most people take for granted suddenly are in short supply.
ADVERTISEMENT