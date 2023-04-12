99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023

Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.

John Darkow
Today at 5:17 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
040823.op.wct.toon1.EasterPromise
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
April 08, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
April 07, 2023 05:27 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
April 06, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
April 05, 2023 05:48 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
April 04, 2023 05:10 AM
Plante20230331.jpeg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
April 03, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
More opinion content:
Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City
Columns
Susan Estrich: What the world has been waiting to hear
From the commentary: It disserves the interests of justice by putting a weak case first and raising questions of fairness and justice, which are difficult to answer.
April 11, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
US President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: The Pence-Trump divide defines today's Republican Party conundrum
From the commentary: The road ahead for the GOP isn’t about making big decisions. The future is in the small choices, like a primary vote, that may have big consequences and may reveal themselves to be of crucial importance later.
April 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Solar panels file photo
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Dodge County solar farm is a smart and sensible step forward
From the editorial: By comparison to other typical developments, a field of solar panels seems relatively benign – and indeed preferable to the urban sprawl that continues to claim farmland all over southeast Minnesota.
April 11, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
President Donald Trump, right, and Florida's governor Ron DeSantis hold a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024 would be formidable team
From the commentary: And there have been shifts in DeSantis’s views of Trump lately that could smooth things over between the two power-hungry pols.
April 10, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Columns
Harry Litman: Don't underestimate the strengths of Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump
From the commentary: Here is where it's important that Bragg alleged an entire course of conduct — not just the Daniels payout but also a broader "scheme to boost [Trump's] election prospects" by squelching other potentially damaging stories.
April 10, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Cows huddle up in the midst of a blizzard.
Columns
A hearty thank you to those who have made a miserable winter bearable
A long, difficult winter definitely has been made easier by people like weather forecasters, smart school leaders, plow operators and helpful neighbors, Jenny Schlecht says.
April 10, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
President Dwight Eisenhower
Columns
Andrew Bacevich: Dwight Eisenhower's misgivings about military power still ring true
From the commentary: In 1953, Eisenhower tallied up the costs exacted by the militarization of U.S. policy prompted by the onset of the Cold War.
April 08, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Bacevich / Tribune News Service
US Army Critical Care Nurse, Captain Raymond Longinos, checks the chart of a non-covid patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, on Dec. 17, 2021.
Editorials
American Opinion: The nursing workforce needs more men
From the editorial:
April 08, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
Editorials
American Opinion: Unprecedented and trivial? Trump's protestations don't match the historical record
From the editorial: New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg is taking a big risk by pursuing this case, but none of Trump’s loud protestations will ultimately matter if Bragg can convince 12 jurors that Trump’s alleged crimes rise to the level of labeling him a convicted criminal.
April 08, 2023 05:19 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A church
Columns
Jerad Morey: Faith leaders help heal divided communities
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
April 07, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Jerad Morey / The Fulcrum

Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
March 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West
April 11, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnewaska eighth-grader Carter LeClair lines up his serve during a No. 1 doubles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season
April 11, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne