Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
From the commentary: It disserves the interests of justice by putting a weak case first and raising questions of fairness and justice, which are difficult to answer.
From the commentary: The road ahead for the GOP isn’t about making big decisions. The future is in the small choices, like a primary vote, that may have big consequences and may reveal themselves to be of crucial importance later.
From the editorial: By comparison to other typical developments, a field of solar panels seems relatively benign – and indeed preferable to the urban sprawl that continues to claim farmland all over southeast Minnesota.
From the commentary: And there have been shifts in DeSantis’s views of Trump lately that could smooth things over between the two power-hungry pols.
From the commentary: Here is where it's important that Bragg alleged an entire course of conduct — not just the Daniels payout but also a broader "scheme to boost [Trump's] election prospects" by squelching other potentially damaging stories.
A long, difficult winter definitely has been made easier by people like weather forecasters, smart school leaders, plow operators and helpful neighbors, Jenny Schlecht says.
From the commentary: In 1953, Eisenhower tallied up the costs exacted by the militarization of U.S. policy prompted by the onset of the Cold War.
American Opinion: Unprecedented and trivial? Trump's protestations don't match the historical record
From the editorial: New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg is taking a big risk by pursuing this case, but none of Trump’s loud protestations will ultimately matter if Bragg can convince 12 jurors that Trump’s alleged crimes rise to the level of labeling him a convicted criminal.
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
