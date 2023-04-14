99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.

Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
Christopher Weyant
Today at 5:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Christopher Weyant .

Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.
April 12, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
040823.op.wct.toon1.EasterPromise
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
April 08, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
April 07, 2023 05:27 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
April 06, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
April 05, 2023 05:48 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
April 04, 2023 05:10 AM
Plante20230331.jpeg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
April 03, 2023 05:17 AM
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
Editorials
American Opinion: Report on Afghanistan pullout sugar-coats a Biden-Trump catastrophe
From the editorial:
April 14, 2023 06:49 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
071319.op.wct.toon2.Perot.jpg
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: A spoiler alert for the 2024 presidential race
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
April 13, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
Anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Columns
Froma Harrop: Free speech needs muscle
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville
Editorials
American Opinion: The alarming rise of extremist anger solves nothing
From the editorial: Balance and reasonable rhetoric doesn’t pay anymore, except perhaps in delaying the moment when America rips itself apart while its kids still die.
April 13, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
041223.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: It's on St. Paul to fix long-term care crisis
From the editorial: "The Legislature made no rate adjustments at all in its 2022 session. The House bill this year currently includes nothing for nursing homes."
April 13, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Guns kill people. Zombie politicians see to it
From the commentary: When employers consider relocating, they may well look at numbers in addition to tax rates. They may include the number of gun deaths per 100,000 population — which is 3.7 in Massachusetts but 21.3 in Tennessee.
April 12, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump unites, then divides
From the commentary: Letting voters decide Trump's fate might help restore some of the public's faith in the legal and political systems which are now in serious disrepair.
April 12, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Minnesota
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota is a good place to chill
By the Echo Press Editorial Board
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City
Columns
Susan Estrich: What the world has been waiting to hear
From the commentary: It disserves the interests of justice by putting a weak case first and raising questions of fairness and justice, which are difficult to answer.
April 11, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
US President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: The Pence-Trump divide defines today's Republican Party conundrum
From the commentary: The road ahead for the GOP isn’t about making big decisions. The future is in the small choices, like a primary vote, that may have big consequences and may reveal themselves to be of crucial importance later.
April 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten walks up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria
April 13, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons open the season with a 6-3 loss at Rockford
April 13, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska/BBE improves its record to 2-0
April 13, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield quad 041323.002.jpg
Prep
Prep track and field: Litchfield Dragons boys, girls take 2nd at NLS
April 13, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne