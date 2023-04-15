Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
From the editorial: Balance and reasonable rhetoric doesn’t pay anymore, except perhaps in delaying the moment when America rips itself apart while its kids still die.
From the editorial: "The Legislature made no rate adjustments at all in its 2022 session. The House bill this year currently includes nothing for nursing homes."
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
From the commentary: When employers consider relocating, they may well look at numbers in addition to tax rates. They may include the number of gun deaths per 100,000 population — which is 3.7 in Massachusetts but 21.3 in Tennessee.
ADVERTISEMENT