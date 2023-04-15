99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.

Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:04 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
040823.op.wct.toon1.EasterPromise
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
April 08, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
April 06, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 27, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Spring flooding options
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 25, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Color edit toon China Pres XI visits Putin.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 22, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 22, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
Editorials
American Opinion: Report on Afghanistan pullout sugar-coats a Biden-Trump catastrophe
From the editorial:
April 14, 2023 06:49 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
071319.op.wct.toon2.Perot.jpg
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: A spoiler alert for the 2024 presidential race
From the commentary: It’s hard to see how either Manchin or Hogan, or an even less well-known figure, can be anything but a “spoiler” in a race that — like the last two — seems likely to be dominated by attitudes toward Donald Trump.
April 13, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
Anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Columns
Froma Harrop: Free speech needs muscle
From the commentary: There has to be punishment with teeth. The prospect of getting kicked out of an elite law school could well have deterred the self-appointed censors.
April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville
Editorials
American Opinion: The alarming rise of extremist anger solves nothing
From the editorial: Balance and reasonable rhetoric doesn’t pay anymore, except perhaps in delaying the moment when America rips itself apart while its kids still die.
April 13, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
041223.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: It's on St. Paul to fix long-term care crisis
From the editorial: "The Legislature made no rate adjustments at all in its 2022 session. The House bill this year currently includes nothing for nursing homes."
April 13, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Guns kill people. Zombie politicians see to it
From the commentary: When employers consider relocating, they may well look at numbers in addition to tax rates. They may include the number of gun deaths per 100,000 population — which is 3.7 in Massachusetts but 21.3 in Tennessee.
April 12, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
April 07, 2023 05:27 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
LQPV sophomore Davis Patzer, middle, high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a Camden Conference game against Ortonville on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Madison Memorial Field.
Prep
Baseball roundup: A blustery first win for LQPV Eagles
April 14, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Good first week for the Dragons
April 14, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Kendall Miller pitches a 2-hitter for ACGC Falcons
April 14, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Gabe LaRue of Willmar sends the ball back over the net while taking on Mathew Morghan of Brainerd during a No. 2 singles matchup Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Willmar.
Prep
Boys tennis: Willmar Cardinals are looking for a few surprises
April 14, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne