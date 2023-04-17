99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.

041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
