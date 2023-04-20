Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
From the editorial: Discontent Americans need to recognize their power to affect change, through their vote and their dollar, to help build a nation worthy of their pride and inspiration. They cannot sit on the sidelines and hope for things to improve.
Ruben Navarrette: Politics is about reaching people. Instead, two Republican governors act like creeps.
From the commentary: Neither of these amateurs is ready for prime time. Make no mistake, if they do enter the 2024 race, Trump will eat them both for breakfast — and still have enough appetite left over to devour a Big Mac.
"Now is the time to be of good mind, as the Iroquois would say. ... There’s a lot of cabin fever out there. It is good to be noopiming, out of doors in the woods."
From the editorial: "No doubt Democrats are eager to exploit the Texas decision for political gain. Fine. But where are the grown-ups to explain to leftist activists ... (that) ignoring a federal judge would represent despotism run amok"?
From the commentary: Feinstein has had a distinguished career of vigorous leadership. She should be remembered as such a leader. There is no honor in limping across a finish line.
From the commentary: This person is someone who believes in all of us, not just the ones who voted for that person, identifies the virtue in each other, knows we are not each other’s enemies, and affirms that there are better days ahead.
From the editorial: If DeSantis truly wants to impress potential voters, he could try doing more to help Florida residents deal with the very real impact of the property insurance mess ruining lives across the state.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
ADVERTISEMENT
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.