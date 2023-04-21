99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the FoxNews statement on in Fox-Dominion defamation lawsuit.<br/>

Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:18 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Benjamin Franklin quote update
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
April 18, 2023 05:28 AM
041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
April 15, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.
April 12, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
More opinion content:
In this photo illustration, a package of Narcan (Naloxone HCI) nasal spray is displayed on March 29, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The FDA announced plans to make opioid reversal drug Narcan available for over-the-counter purchases as drug fatality rates continue to skyrocket across the United States.
Editorials
American Opinion: Naloxone over-the-counter is a potential lifesaver
From the editorial: A potential lifesaver
April 21, 2023 06:54 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
7M1A9360.JPG
Columns
240 quilts emerge from Sundahl Lutheran's church basement, handmade with farm roots and experience
The quilters of the Sundahl Lutheran Church made 240 quilts this winter for newcomers to the community, baby shower gifts, benefits, local missions, homeless shelters and Lutheran World Relief.
April 21, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Children playing in kindergarten
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Will our children have better lives than us? That's the wrong question.
From the commentary: Our children will travel their own path, and the decisions they make along the way will determine where the road leads.
April 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
3205277+0B52DXJ0KvwFraERIbXRMQm0yYzg.jpg
Opinion
McFeely: In a fit of seriousness, Republicans introduce bill to secede from Minnesota
Bill would explore allowing border counties opportunity to join North Dakota or South Dakota
April 20, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Beautiful luxury kitchen and dining room with view windows.
Columns
Froma Harrop: They're very rich but also very lonely
From the commentary: Everyone in Xanadu was miserable. We eventually learn that Kane's lifetime of unhappiness stemmed from a loss of affection in far more humble surroundings. ... It's surprising how lonely the rich can be.
April 20, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
American flags fly with U.S. Capitol on background
Editorials
American Opinion: Declining American pride needs a fix
From the editorial: Discontent Americans need to recognize their power to affect change, through their vote and their dollar, to help build a nation worthy of their pride and inspiration. They cannot sit on the sidelines and hope for things to improve.
April 20, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Politics is about reaching people. Instead, two Republican governors act like creeps.
From the commentary: Neither of these amateurs is ready for prime time. Make no mistake, if they do enter the 2024 race, Trump will eat them both for breakfast — and still have enough appetite left over to devour a Big Mac.
April 19, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Conroe
Columns
Cal Thomas: More or less debt — that is the question
From the commentary:
April 19, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The swans show the way
"Now is the time to be of good mind, as the Iroquois would say. ... There’s a lot of cabin fever out there. It is good to be noopiming, out of doors in the woods."
April 19, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
041523.op.dnt.covertoon3.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Will Democrats simply ignore the federal judiciary?
From the editorial: "No doubt Democrats are eager to exploit the Texas decision for political gain. Fine. But where are the grown-ups to explain to leftist activists ... (that) ignoring a federal judge would represent despotism run amok"?
April 19, 2023 06:08 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board

