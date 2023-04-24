99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the recent rash of shootings in the United States
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:05 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
April 15, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
040823.op.wct.toon1.EasterPromise
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
April 08, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
April 06, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
042223.op.dnt.covertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: No surprise that Minnesota ranks most expensive for business
From the editorial: "Whether this ranking needs to be taken with a grain of salt or not ... doesn’t negate that it’s out there ... reinforcing Minnesota’s unfortunate and ongoing reputation as a tough place to do business."
April 24, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
What does a spoiled farm cat do with his day? The world may never know. But Jenny Schlecht has learned to keep doors locked when Lollipop the cat is around.
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect
Columns
Cal Thomas: Promoting lawlessness in Chicago
From the commentary: Chicago voters are largely to blame for the mess in their city. They keep electing leaders like Brandon Johnson and Lori Lightfoot. Do they expect different outcomes?
April 22, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear
From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.
April 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
April 22, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
From the commentary: Today, the debate is about sports. Tomorrow it's anyone's guess when "off limits" will apply only to signs at a military base or construction site and nowhere else.
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
deputiesmerrillowen
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Senseless act shows dangers officers face everyday
If our community, our region, our state can work together to acknowledge and address the problem of domestic violence, there will be fewer incidents that require officers to put their lives on the line. Let’s learn something from the senseless act of violence that ended the life of 44-year-old Deputy Josh Owen much too soon.
April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press Editorial Board
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
From the commentary: The U.S. government needs to get to work on preventing future leaks and must do so immediately, with the same sense of urgency as other pressing national security threats.
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
"Where have you sought out the opportunity to witness the vast diversity of God’s creation?"
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
In this photo illustration, a package of Narcan (Naloxone HCI) nasal spray is displayed on March 29, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The FDA announced plans to make opioid reversal drug Narcan available for over-the-counter purchases as drug fatality rates continue to skyrocket across the United States.
Editorials
American Opinion: Naloxone over-the-counter is a potential lifesaver
From the editorial: A potential lifesaver
April 21, 2023 06:54 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 05:18 AM
Benjamin Franklin quote update
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 05:28 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Baseball: Ridgewater earns a split with Anoka-Ramsey
April 23, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons earn a tough win at St. Peter
April 23, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Prep
Baseball: A unique experience for Willmar Cardinals
April 23, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown