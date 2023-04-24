99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023

Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist <a href="https://caglecartoons.com/cartoonist/dave_whamond/">Dave Whamond </a>draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
By Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 3:22 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
April 22, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the FoxNews statement on in Fox-Dominion defamation lawsuit.
April 21, 2023 05:18 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Benjamin Franklin quote update
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
April 18, 2023 05:28 AM
041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
April 15, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald
President Biden Visit 040323 016.jpg
Editorials
American Opinion: Biden needs to negotiate on the debt ceiling
From the editorial: In seeking such a deal, Biden should make the case for better government to both sides in Congress and to the country’s voters. What’s needed most in this impasse is leadership — and right now, that means negotiating.
April 24, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
042223.op.dnt.covertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: No surprise that Minnesota ranks most expensive for business
From the editorial: "Whether this ranking needs to be taken with a grain of salt or not ... doesn’t negate that it’s out there ... reinforcing Minnesota’s unfortunate and ongoing reputation as a tough place to do business."
April 24, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
What does a spoiled farm cat do with his day? The world may never know. But Jenny Schlecht has learned to keep doors locked when Lollipop the cat is around.
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Brandon Johnson, Chicago mayor-elect
Columns
Cal Thomas: Promoting lawlessness in Chicago
From the commentary: Chicago voters are largely to blame for the mess in their city. They keep electing leaders like Brandon Johnson and Lori Lightfoot. Do they expect different outcomes?
April 22, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf : The political impact of the abortion issue is clear
From the commentary: ... There is no confusion about the political impact of the overall abortion issue, after last year’s Supreme Court revocation of a woman’s right to choose.
April 22, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / Dallas Morning News
People take part in a "March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy" in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: Splitting the difference, or just splitting?
From the commentary: Today, the debate is about sports. Tomorrow it's anyone's guess when "off limits" will apply only to signs at a military base or construction site and nowhere else.
April 21, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
deputiesmerrillowen
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Senseless act shows dangers officers face everyday
If our community, our region, our state can work together to acknowledge and address the problem of domestic violence, there will be fewer incidents that require officers to put their lives on the line. Let’s learn something from the senseless act of violence that ended the life of 44-year-old Deputy Josh Owen much too soon.
April 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press Editorial Board
A photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Colin P. Clarke: How could a 21-year-old leak national security data without the Pentagon knowing?
From the commentary: The U.S. government needs to get to work on preventing future leaks and must do so immediately, with the same sense of urgency as other pressing national security threats.
April 21, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Colin P. Clarke / Los Angeles Times
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
"Where have you sought out the opportunity to witness the vast diversity of God’s creation?"
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Baseball: Ridgewater earns a split with Anoka-Ramsey
April 23, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons earn a tough win at St. Peter
April 23, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Prep
Baseball: A unique experience for Willmar Cardinals
April 23, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown