Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Midwest flooding in spring of 2023.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:30 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

