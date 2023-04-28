Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the FoxNews statement on in Fox-Dominion defamation lawsuit.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
From the editorial: One thing all Americans should agree on is that owning a gun comes with responsibilities. One of the most basic is self-restraint. Just feeling scared doesn’t give anyone the right to kill. All gun owners have an obligation to employ reason, sound judgment, and above all common sense.
From the commentary: Macron's rationale for raising the retirement age is that the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into a deficit each year by the end of the decade. Again, this mirrors the trajectory of the U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs absent reform.
Melinda Henneberger: Fox News alert: Andrew Lester didn’t act alone, even if only he shot Ralph Yarl
From the commentary: If violent lyrics can inspire murder rather than merely reflecting it, and books about race and gender should be banned to prevent them from “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology,” why wouldn’t watching hour after hour of terrifying stories about urban crime impact behavior?
From the editorial: So, yes, guns kill. But only to the extent that America’s gun-addled politicians — and the voters who keep electing them — allow them to.
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
From the editorial: Nevertheless, it’s frustrating that the terms of the settlement didn’t require Fox to tell its viewers in no uncertain terms: We lied. We defamed Dominion. We apologize.
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
