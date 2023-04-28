99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.

Rick McKee / Cagle Cartoons
By Rick McKee
Today at 5:54 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
April 22, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the FoxNews statement on in Fox-Dominion defamation lawsuit.
April 21, 2023 05:18 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Benjamin Franklin quote update
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
April 18, 2023 05:28 AM
041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump's extremism on abortion cannot be hid
From the commentary:
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
People look at electric BMWs and Volkswagens on the test track at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Columns
Charles J. Murray: EPA’s electric vehicle plan would hurt working-class car buyers
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
April 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Charles J. Murray / Chicago Tribune
Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot and wounded by a homeowner after the boy mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings
Editorials
American Opinion: You can’t just shoot people
From the editorial: One thing all Americans should agree on is that owning a gun comes with responsibilities. One of the most basic is self-restraint. Just feeling scared doesn’t give anyone the right to kill. All gun owners have an obligation to employ reason, sound judgment, and above all common sense.
April 27, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: French President Macron on state visit in China
Columns
Cal Thomas: This should not be surprising
From the commentary: Macron's rationale for raising the retirement age is that the French must work longer or else the pension budget will fall billions of euros into a deficit each year by the end of the decade. Again, this mirrors the trajectory of the U.S. Social Security and Medicare programs absent reform.
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York.
Columns
Melinda Henneberger: Fox News alert: Andrew Lester didn’t act alone, even if only he shot Ralph Yarl
From the commentary: If violent lyrics can inspire murder rather than merely reflecting it, and books about race and gender should be banned to prevent them from “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology,” why wouldn’t watching hour after hour of terrifying stories about urban crime impact behavior?
April 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Henneberger / The Kansas City Star
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Editorials
American Opinion: Fistfights aren't gunfights. Knives don't go off accidentally. Yes, guns kill
From the editorial: So, yes, guns kill. But only to the extent that America’s gun-addled politicians — and the voters who keep electing them — allow them to.
April 26, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Jamie Stiehm: Missing 'DiFi' in the Senate: A Dilemma for Democrats
From the commentary: Back to Feinstein's plight. She proposed a temporary removal from the Judiciary committee. Republicans refused. She counted many as friends, but that time is past, DiFi, partisanship is all.
April 25, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  042523.op.wct.Stiehm.Diane
If a Texas judge’s interpretation of the 1873 Comstock Act stands, it could ban abortion even in states where it’s legal.
Columns
Aaron Tang: Would a nationwide abortion ban be constitutional?
From the commentary: Congress can — and should — repeal the 1873 act for many reasons. To the extent the law can be read to block access to safe medication used by pregnant people, it intrudes dangerously on private, medical decisions.
April 25, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Tang / Los Angeles Times
Fox News headquarters
Editorials
American Opinion: Lies landed Fox News in an expensive court settlement. Yet the lies continue
From the editorial: Nevertheless, it’s frustrating that the terms of the settlement didn’t require Fox to tell its viewers in no uncertain terms: We lied. We defamed Dominion. We apologize.
April 25, 2023 06:34 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign looks over before it’s even started
From the commentary: DeSantis hasn’t been impressive on the stump. His rather wooden delivery is a stark contrast to Trump’s bombast.
April 24, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld / Boston Herald

Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0
April 27, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: New London-Spicer Wildcats boys, Litchfield Dragons girls take home team titles
April 27, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1
April 27, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott