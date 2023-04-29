99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on President Biden's bid for re-election in 2024.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:26 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund.

CentraCare logo.jpg
Columns
Dr. Ken Holmen: Why our community should have an academic medical center
From the commentary: (CentraCare is committed to) the development of an academic medical center that supports a vibrant campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School focused on preparing doctors to practice in the rural and small-town communities we serve.
April 29, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Ken Holmen, MD / President and CEO / CentraCare
042823.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: This year — please, Minnesotans — do the zipper merge
From the editorial: "Zipper merging is about safety — as long as we all embrace it and we’re all on board with doing it. Let’s start this summer."
April 29, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
A photo of a throwers' relay competitor raised some readers concerns, but the majority of readers were complimentary of the photo and especially the Willmar Cardinal thrower competing in a sprint relay.
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: A foreigner comes for Tucker's job
From the commentary: How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.
April 28, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 facility in Accokeek, Maryland, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Columns
Matthew A. Winkler: The truth about the Biden economy
From the commentary: ... As political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.
April 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Matthew A. Winkler / Bloomberg Opinion
Vaping.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: It's time to confront under-aged vaping
From the editorial: It’s good to see the health department is trying new inventive ways to reach young people to inform them of the drawbacks of vaping and e-cigarettes.
April 28, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump's extremism on abortion cannot be hid
From the commentary:
April 27, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
People look at electric BMWs and Volkswagens on the test track at the Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Columns
Charles J. Murray: EPA’s electric vehicle plan would hurt working-class car buyers
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
April 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Charles J. Murray / Chicago Tribune

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
April 22, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 05:18 AM
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott