Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
From the commentary: (CentraCare is committed to) the development of an academic medical center that supports a vibrant campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School focused on preparing doctors to practice in the rural and small-town communities we serve.
From the editorial: "Zipper merging is about safety — as long as we all embrace it and we’re all on board with doing it. Let’s start this summer."
A photo of a throwers' relay competitor raised some readers concerns, but the majority of readers were complimentary of the photo and especially the Willmar Cardinal thrower competing in a sprint relay.
From the commentary: How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
From the commentary: ... As political consultant James Carville will tell you, all those things are just a sideshow to the economy when it comes elections. The key for Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality.
From the editorial: It’s good to see the health department is trying new inventive ways to reach young people to inform them of the drawbacks of vaping and e-cigarettes.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
From the commentary: So now we have an EPA plan to solve this dilemma. It’s a fix for a century-old technology struggling toward prime time. By handicapping the competition, the plan could make it possible for the electric car to finally reach its five-year goal of glory.
ADVERTISEMENT