Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Within two months, my husband, Brian, and I, will be kneeling in the garden soil, dropping seeds in furrows.
From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.
From the editorial: "The ... best hope this spring is a slow, gradual melt with little rain, which would alleviate flooding risk."
Donna Middleton, news assistant at the West Central Tribune, is closing the book on a nearly 50-year career in journalism in west central Minnesota.
From the editorial: The Wyoming Legislature attempted to enact a similarly strict ban after the Supreme Court’s action, but a judge suspended it, ruling that it violated the state’s own constitutional provision — based on the earlier amendment won by conservatives — protecting the right of citizens to make their own health care decisions.
"We will be taken from the highs of Jesus’ return to Jerusalem to the tragic depths of his arrest, trial and crucifixion to the indescribable joy of his return from the grave. The wide range of emotions this week will produce is mind boggling!"
From the editorial: Teachers who, with their students, are frequently in the line of fire from shooters the GOP refuses to disarm.
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
