Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Plante20230331.jpeg
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:17 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
March 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
March 28, 2023 05:17 AM
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 27, 2023 05:34 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Spring flooding options
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 25, 2023 05:05 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
March 24, 2023 05:25 AM
By  Kevin Siers
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the groundhog's correct prediction for six more weeks of winter in 2023.
March 23, 2023 05:21 AM
By  John Darkow
Red, orange and purple zinnias are in a vase.
Columns
Planting the seeds of hope for warm weather
Within two months, my husband, Brian, and I, will be kneeling in the garden soil, dropping seeds in furrows.
April 03, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Ann Bailey
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump gets just what he wanted
From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.
April 03, 2023 01:11 AM
By  Susan Estrich
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an election campaign event on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Columns
Mark Z. Barabak: Scandal after scandal, Trump has defied political physics. Will this time be different?
From the commentary:
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
By  Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times
032923.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Spring floods are coming: Get ready now
From the editorial: "The ... best hope this spring is a slow, gradual melt with little rain, which would alleviate flooding risk."
April 01, 2023 06:24 AM
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Donna Middleton.jpg
Opinion
Donna Middleton: The small side of journalism, or my career living large
Donna Middleton, news assistant at the West Central Tribune, is closing the book on a nearly 50-year career in journalism in west central Minnesota.
March 31, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
An anti-abortion sign is seen in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Editorials
American Opinion: Obamacare opponents who demanded medical autonomy seek to deny it for women
From the editorial: The Wyoming Legislature attempted to enact a similarly strict ban after the Supreme Court’s action, but a judge suspended it, ruling that it violated the state’s own constitutional provision — based on the earlier amendment won by conservatives — protecting the right of citizens to make their own health care decisions.
March 31, 2023 09:39 AM
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
"We will be taken from the highs of Jesus’ return to Jerusalem to the tragic depths of his arrest, trial and crucifixion to the indescribable joy of his return from the grave. The wide range of emotions this week will produce is mind boggling!"
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Editorials
American Opinion: Once again, teachers are the target of a school shooter
From the editorial: Teachers who, with their students, are frequently in the line of fire from shooters the GOP refuses to disarm.
March 31, 2023 06:23 AM
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
soil_health_conservation.jpg
Columns
So many differing views on agriculture, so many 'blind spots'
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
By  Jonathan Knutson
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right)
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Democrats flip red, Republicans flip blue on one major issue. Is it permanent?
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
March 30, 2023 09:20 PM
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times

Color edit toon China Pres XI visits Putin.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 05:33 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 03:39 PM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 05:48 AM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 3 LSU coasts to national championship vs. No. 2 Iowa
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
By  Mitchell Northam / Field Level Media
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
By  Field Level Media
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships
April 02, 2023 06:28 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
By  Tom Elliott