Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Gary Markstein . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
As Forum Communications Co. continues Trust Week, managers and content producers in the company have realized the difference between news and opinion — or at least the foggy haze that sometimes envelopes the two — must be addressed.
From the editorial: Ending segregation in our schools was the right thing to do. So is ensuring that elementary school students get to learn that it happened with help from a 6-year-old girl with a white ribbon in her hair.
From the commentary: Anyone who owns something that requires expensive maintenance, from a car to a dishwasher, benefits when government commits itself to opening up the repair market. In that sense, a farmer’s right to repair is everyone’s right.
Within two months, my husband, Brian, and I, will be kneeling in the garden soil, dropping seeds in furrows.
From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.
From the editorial: "The ... best hope this spring is a slow, gradual melt with little rain, which would alleviate flooding risk."
Donna Middleton, news assistant at the West Central Tribune, is closing the book on a nearly 50-year career in journalism in west central Minnesota.
From the editorial: The Wyoming Legislature attempted to enact a similarly strict ban after the Supreme Court’s action, but a judge suspended it, ruling that it violated the state’s own constitutional provision — based on the earlier amendment won by conservatives — protecting the right of citizens to make their own health care decisions.
"We will be taken from the highs of Jesus’ return to Jerusalem to the tragic depths of his arrest, trial and crucifixion to the indescribable joy of his return from the grave. The wide range of emotions this week will produce is mind boggling!"
ADVERTISEMENT