Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.

By Dick Wright
Today at 5:48 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
April 04, 2023 05:10 AM
Plante20230331.jpeg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
April 03, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 1, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 01, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 31, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
March 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
March 28, 2023 05:17 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 27, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Spring flooding options
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 25, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
More opinion content:
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Trump indictment has implications in the 2024 race. But what?
From the editorial: Following the rule of law is as American as it gets. If Trump broke the law, this is the very process through which to make that determination. This very same process will determine, too, if he is not guilty.
April 05, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Miami Herald Editoria Board
FILE PHOTO: Protests after deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Nashville shooting should've opened a dialogue. Clashing ideologies shut it down.
From the commentary: Our country is ailing. What hope do we have of getting better if we can't even get a decent conversation going?
April 04, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
This illustration photo taken on Aug. 5, 2022, shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Elon Musk's Twitter chaos came calling for me
From the commentary: But for me, on March 12, Twitter went kaput
April 04, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
TrustWeek-1080x720-Article.jpg
Columns
Working to clear the haze between news and opinion
As Forum Communications Co. continues Trust Week, managers and content producers in the company have realized the difference between news and opinion — or at least the foggy haze that sometimes envelopes the two — must be addressed.
April 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Ruby Bridges speaks onstage at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Nov. 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Editorials
American Opinion: Why are Fla. school officials so threatened by the Ruby Bridges movie?
From the editorial: Ending segregation in our schools was the right thing to do. So is ensuring that elementary school students get to learn that it happened with help from a 6-year-old girl with a white ribbon in her hair.
April 04, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board
John Deere booth signage is displayed at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Columns
Adam Minter: Farmers are fighting for our right to repair our iPhones
From the commentary: Anyone who owns something that requires expensive maintenance, from a car to a dishwasher, benefits when government commits itself to opening up the repair market. In that sense, a farmer’s right to repair is everyone’s right.
April 03, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Adam Minter / Bloomberg Opinion
Red, orange and purple zinnias are in a vase.
Columns
Planting the seeds of hope for warm weather
Within two months, my husband, Brian, and I, will be kneeling in the garden soil, dropping seeds in furrows.
April 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump gets just what he wanted
From the commentary: ... Alvin Bragg, far from proving himself to be Trump's greatest nightmare, has proven himself to be, in many respects, Trump's best hope.
April 03, 2023 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an election campaign event on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Columns
Mark Z. Barabak: Scandal after scandal, Trump has defied political physics. Will this time be different?
From the commentary:
April 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times
032923.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Spring floods are coming: Get ready now
From the editorial: "The ... best hope this spring is a slow, gradual melt with little rain, which would alleviate flooding risk."
April 01, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board

Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  John Darkow
Color edit toon China Pres XI visits Putin.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Renville County Parks offer access and shoreline fishing opportunities along the Minnesota River.
Northland Outdoors
Renville County taking new look at possible park sale
March 31, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet
April 04, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott