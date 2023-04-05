Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
