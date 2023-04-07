Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the arrival of baseball 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Gary Markstein draws on the political climate of the United States.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
The members of Career and Technical Student Organizations will become our future business employees, owners, community leaders and engaged citizens who we can vote for in elections in our lifetime.
From the commentary: C'mon Ron. Get off the floor. The last stop in a losing campaign is coming off as pitiful, and you're dangerously close.
From the commentary: When Trump entered legal peril at the hands of a Manhattan district attorney, DeSantis snapped into line like a Lego piece in the Hobbit toy set. He went after the DA with a robust defense of the man who implied he was grooming young people for sex.
From the commentary: The fight ahead will not be easy. It will require a generation doing its best to push back against fascism and reinvigorate democracy, this time at home.
Journalism ethics are the basis of being trusted and believed in. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
If the formerly loyal No. 2 is hesitant, he should recall that the gallows were built on the Capitol grounds and ready to go.
So-called “ghost newspapers” are increasingly common, and the problem is no longer limited to rural, sparsely populated areas.
From the commentary: If Donald Trump had focused as much on building good character as he did on constructing buildings and being famous he likely would not be in the trouble in which he now finds himself.
From the editorial: Implicating an entire segment of the population based on a heinous crime committed by one member of that population is the very definition of bigotry. And it’s especially offensive when the statistical facts point in the opposite direction.
From the editorial: Following the rule of law is as American as it gets. If Trump broke the law, this is the very process through which to make that determination. This very same process will determine, too, if he is not guilty.
ADVERTISEMENT