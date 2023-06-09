99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for April 9, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.

Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
By Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 2:32 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024.
June 08, 2023 05:10 AM
Editorial Cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
June 07, 2023 05:54 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
June 06, 2023 05:14 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.
June 05, 2023 05:06 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.
June 02, 2023 04:54 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws reactions to the last day of school.
June 01, 2023 05:34 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
May 31, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Cal Thomas: Donald Trump just never changes his act
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
June 08, 2023 01:26 PM
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Louise Aronson: Biden, Feinstein, Trump — how do we know when our leaders are too old?
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
June 08, 2023 09:57 AM
By  Louise Aronson / Los Angeles Times
Joseph Scipioni (right), PolyMet Mining chief operating officer, explains how the company will use rod mills, one of which is at right, to crush metal-bearing rock from 1/2-sized pieces to small pieces of gravel as part of the process of extracting copper, nickel and other metals from the mine. The mills are part of the old LTV processing plant now owned by PolyMet.
Minnesota Opinion: Ensure Minnesota businesses grow in Minnesota
From the editorial: "Actively engaging Minnesota businesses ... to better understand what they need to grow, invest, and expand in our state — rather than outside of Minnesota — is one of the major findings of a new study."
June 08, 2023 06:42 AM
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Drag show
Froma Harrop: It seems impossible to embarrass the right
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
June 07, 2023 01:42 PM
By  Froma Harrop
Ron DeSantis
Jean Guerrero: DeSantis and Trump compete to take the most extreme stance on immigration
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
June 07, 2023 10:04 AM
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
Obesity drugs
American Opinion: Obesity drugs won’t work if no one can afford them
From the editorial: Weight-loss medications could be transformative for the millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. While the current high costs and unknown long-term health effects are good reason to proceed with care, the potential for life-changing treatment of a deadly disease should be welcomed as a significant milestone.
June 07, 2023 06:27 AM
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
June 06, 2023 01:08 PM
By  Ruben Navarrette
Election 2020
David Mills: The president America needs (is not Trump or Biden)
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
June 06, 2023 10:04 AM
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
American Opinion: Doug Burgum for president? American voters should take a good look
Doug Burgum is betting that he’ll be able to break through the culture wars fixation and appeal to persuadable voters by his stands on important pocketbook issues including the economy and energy.
June 06, 2023 06:04 AM
By  Forum Editorial Board
Solar panels file photo
Froma Harrop: Taxing clean energy: What is wrong with these people?
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
June 05, 2023 02:13 PM
By  Froma Harrop

Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
June 08, 2023 11:43 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament
June 08, 2023 11:40 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
By  Joe Brown