Editorial cartoon for April 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws reactions to the last day of school.
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
From the editorial: "Actively engaging Minnesota businesses ... to better understand what they need to grow, invest, and expand in our state — rather than outside of Minnesota — is one of the major findings of a new study."
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
From the editorial: Weight-loss medications could be transformative for the millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. While the current high costs and unknown long-term health effects are good reason to proceed with care, the potential for life-changing treatment of a deadly disease should be welcomed as a significant milestone.
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
Doug Burgum is betting that he’ll be able to break through the culture wars fixation and appeal to persuadable voters by his stands on important pocketbook issues including the economy and energy.
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
