Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.

080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
By Dave Granlund
Today at 3:04 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
