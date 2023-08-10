Editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Byrnes draws on Mike Pence's opinion that no one should put themself over the U.S. Constitution.
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
American Opinion: Rx for mental health care: Gillibrand plan to improve Medicaid is much needed to help people in distress
From the editorial, "Only concerted care — well-designed, well-executed systems connecting people and institutions from the private and public sectors, and all layers of government, working with one another — can rescue desperate people from the demons in their heads."
Addressing rising crime rates and controversial prosecutorial approaches, columnist Cal Thomas suggests employing deterrent measures like displaying warning signs and enacting legislation to safeguard businesses, while questioning the state of societal morality and its implications for public safety.
From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes about a sometimes nasty side of people that can help or hinder their path in ag.
Christine Ledbetter: The Midwestern flood of 1993 was devastating. Climate change has made conditions worse.
Columnist Christine Ledbetter writes that the devastating Midwestern flood of 1993 serves as a stark reminder of the worsening impact of climate change on flooding and highlights the need for a comprehensive action plan to address the increased risks and vulnerabilities posed by changing weather patterns and inadequate flood management strategies.
Mitch McConnell's strategic decision to narrowly justify his "not guilty" vote in Trump's second impeachment trial, despite acknowledging Trump's culpability for inciting the Capitol attack, inadvertently facilitated Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign while facing criminal trial, undermining the democratic principles envisioned by the Founders.
A federal judge in Arizona strikes down a controversial law that criminalized filming law enforcement activity within 8 feet of police officers, deeming it unconstitutional and unnecessary while affirming the constitutionally protected right to film police actions in public spaces.
Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.
Columnist Susan Estrich discusses the shift in perception where indictments of political candidates have become commonplace and almost integrated into the electoral process, highlighting the juxtaposition between former President Trump's recent indictment and his political maneuvers, while emphasizing the seriousness of the charges he faces and the uncertainties surrounding his legal battles
Columnist Ruben Navarrette discusses the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election, and expresses concern that despite legal problems, Trump's support from Republican voters might actually intensify, potentially aiding his return to the White House.
ADVERTISEMENT