Editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Christopher Weyant . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
This America Opinion editorial reflects a nostalgic lament for the bygone era of the Big Ten conference when it embodied its name, fostering strong regional ties, traditional rivalries, and a focus on student-athletes, contrasting it with the present landscape of expansion, commercialization, and national TV-driven priorities.
Katie Pinke's reprieve from a hectic summer showed up when she wasn't planning it.
Collumnist Froma Harrop scrutinizes the Kennedy family's celebrated reputation, citing nepotism, controversial conduct, and conspiracy theories, spotlighting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contentious behavior and other family members' deficiencies.
The commentary discusses the connection between climate change and migration, highlighting the complexities of the issue and advocating for a polycentric approach involving diverse local organizations and individuals to address the challenges posed by climate migration.
American Opinion: Rx for mental health care: Gillibrand plan to improve Medicaid is much needed to help people in distress
From the editorial, "Only concerted care — well-designed, well-executed systems connecting people and institutions from the private and public sectors, and all layers of government, working with one another — can rescue desperate people from the demons in their heads."
Addressing rising crime rates and controversial prosecutorial approaches, columnist Cal Thomas suggests employing deterrent measures like displaying warning signs and enacting legislation to safeguard businesses, while questioning the state of societal morality and its implications for public safety.
From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes about a sometimes nasty side of people that can help or hinder their path in ag.
Christine Ledbetter: The Midwestern flood of 1993 was devastating. Climate change has made conditions worse.
Columnist Christine Ledbetter writes that the devastating Midwestern flood of 1993 serves as a stark reminder of the worsening impact of climate change on flooding and highlights the need for a comprehensive action plan to address the increased risks and vulnerabilities posed by changing weather patterns and inadequate flood management strategies.
Mitch McConnell's strategic decision to narrowly justify his "not guilty" vote in Trump's second impeachment trial, despite acknowledging Trump's culpability for inciting the Capitol attack, inadvertently facilitated Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign while facing criminal trial, undermining the democratic principles envisioned by the Founders.
