Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plant draws on Ron DeSantis' plan for America.

081223.op.wct.toon1.DuhSantis
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
By Bruce Plante
Today at 5:34 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
19h ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
1d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
081023.op.wct.toon2.presidents' kids profiting.jpg
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
3d ago
 · 
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
4d ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
4d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
4d ago
 · 
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
2541413+Robbery -3-5-18-16.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: Hard choice
Columnist Froma Harrop explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
17h ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2541412+05202016.N.WCT_.Robbery1.png
Columns
Minnesota drought
Columns
Heather Hampton-Knodle: In a Midwest drought, here’s how Congress can help farmers cope
Amid a severe drought affecting the Midwest, the commentary highlights the need for increased public funding in agricultural research and development through initiatives like the Farm Bill to ensure the resilience of farmers and the availability of affordable food supplies in the face of escalating climate challenges.
19h ago
 · 
By  Heather Hampton-Knodle / Chicago Tribune
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Even WE Fest offers a place to serve
"We are charged with being God’s ambassadors in a world that is rife with opportunity to serve our neighbors, both in the big and small."
21h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Minnesota Golden Gophers senior offensive lineman Nathan Boe (66) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the Nov. 26, 2022, game against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Editorials
American Opinion: A lament for when the Big Ten was true to its name
This America Opinion editorial reflects a nostalgic lament for the bygone era of the Big Ten conference when it embodied its name, fostering strong regional ties, traditional rivalries, and a focus on student-athletes, contrasting it with the present landscape of expansion, commercialization, and national TV-driven priorities.
23h ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
PinkeFamilyAugust23.JPEG
Columns
Finding faith, family and honor in a Medora road trip
Katie Pinke's reprieve from a hectic summer showed up when she wasn't planning it.
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Robert Kennedy Jr. cartoon
Columns
Froma Harrop: The Kennedy story was never that hot
Collumnist Froma Harrop scrutinizes the Kennedy family's celebrated reputation, citing nepotism, controversial conduct, and conspiracy theories, spotlighting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s contentious behavior and other family members' deficiencies.
1d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Climate change cartoon
Columns
Commentary: What does climate change have to do with migration? More than you think
The commentary discusses the connection between climate change and migration, highlighting the complexities of the issue and advocating for a polycentric approach involving diverse local organizations and individuals to address the challenges posed by climate migration.
1d ago
 · 
By  Nathan Goodman and Justus Enninga / Tribune News Service
Mental health
Editorials
American Opinion: Rx for mental health care: Gillibrand plan to improve Medicaid is much needed to help people in distress
From the editorial, "Only concerted care — well-designed, well-executed systems connecting people and institutions from the private and public sectors, and all layers of government, working with one another — can rescue desperate people from the demons in their heads."
1d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
3001632+Crime general (1).jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: Fight crime with strong deterrence methods
Addressing rising crime rates and controversial prosecutorial approaches, columnist Cal Thomas suggests employing deterrent measures like displaying warning signs and enacting legislation to safeguard businesses, while questioning the state of societal morality and its implications for public safety.
2d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 5, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Aug 5
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Aug 4
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown