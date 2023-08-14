Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the wait for the next indictment involving Donald Trump.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Cole . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plant draws on Ron DeSantis' plan for America.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidenomics.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the coming end of summer.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the current nasty political climate.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
Just a few squash plants was all Jenny Schlecht wanted. But somehow, those few plants morphed into a non-stop factory of yellow squash.
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
Participating in life, and your community, means staying informed.
This Froma Harrop commentary explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
Amid a severe drought affecting the Midwest, the commentary highlights the need for increased public funding in agricultural research and development through initiatives like the Farm Bill to ensure the resilience of farmers and the availability of affordable food supplies in the face of escalating climate challenges.
"We are charged with being God’s ambassadors in a world that is rife with opportunity to serve our neighbors, both in the big and small."
This America Opinion editorial reflects a nostalgic lament for the bygone era of the Big Ten conference when it embodied its name, fostering strong regional ties, traditional rivalries, and a focus on student-athletes, contrasting it with the present landscape of expansion, commercialization, and national TV-driven priorities.
