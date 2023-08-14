Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14, 2023

Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the wait for the next indictment involving Donald Trump.

John Cole
By John Cole / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:27 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Cole . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

5ebfabd029251ba736d962aa87ddbd20.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
20m ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Columns
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
Just a few squash plants was all Jenny Schlecht wanted. But somehow, those few plants morphed into a non-stop factory of yellow squash.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
090121.op.wct.AmericanOpinion.AfghanPartners.02.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: The Afghanistan withdrawal re-examined
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
1d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Utah
Columns
Solomon D. Stevens: Finding a path to healthy conflict
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
1d ago
 · 
By  Solomon D. Stevens / Tribune News Service
Editorial cartoon - An eagle divided
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: News avoidance doesn't improve communities
Participating in life, and your community, means staying informed.
2d ago
 · 
By  Mankato Free Press
2541413+Robbery -3-5-18-16.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: Hard choice
Columnist Froma Harrop explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
2d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
2541412+05202016.N.WCT_.Robbery1.png
Columns
Froma Harrop: Privacy versus safe streets: hard choice
This Froma Harrop commentary explores the balance between privacy concerns and public safety, discussing the effectiveness of surveillance cameras in crime prevention and apprehension of criminals, ultimately advocating for regulated surveillance to enhance safety.
2d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Minnesota drought
Columns
Heather Hampton-Knodle: In a Midwest drought, here’s how Congress can help farmers cope
Amid a severe drought affecting the Midwest, the commentary highlights the need for increased public funding in agricultural research and development through initiatives like the Farm Bill to ensure the resilience of farmers and the availability of affordable food supplies in the face of escalating climate challenges.
2d ago
 · 
By  Heather Hampton-Knodle / Chicago Tribune
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Even WE Fest offers a place to serve
"We are charged with being God’s ambassadors in a world that is rife with opportunity to serve our neighbors, both in the big and small."
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Minnesota Golden Gophers senior offensive lineman Nathan Boe (66) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the Nov. 26, 2022, game against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Editorials
American Opinion: A lament for when the Big Ten was true to its name
This America Opinion editorial reflects a nostalgic lament for the bygone era of the Big Ten conference when it embodied its name, fostering strong regional ties, traditional rivalries, and a focus on student-athletes, contrasting it with the present landscape of expansion, commercialization, and national TV-driven priorities.
3d ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

