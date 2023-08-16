Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on aging politicians in America.

Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on aging politicians in America.
Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:42 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read "Inflation" are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote
Editorials
American Opinion: The budget deficit soars as inflation make a comeback
Inflation's resurgence, with a 3.2% increase in July, has exposed the impact of "Bidenomics" and its contribution to rising prices, budget deficits, and a soaring national debt, ultimately challenging the claimed economic progress of the administration.
14m ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Patriot Front
Editorials
American Opinion: White nationalist Patriot Front members sue for being exposed for who they are
White nationalist Patriot Front members are suing an individual who exposed their identities online, highlighting their discomfort with facing consequences for their abhorrent views and attempts to conceal their racist ideology.
23h ago
Los Angeles city workers hold a rally in protest over labor negotiations, in Los Angeles
Columns
Susan Estrich: The wage gap in our United States
Columnist Susan Estrich writes on New Zealand's new legislation requires businesses to report gender pay gaps to promote workplace equity, in contrast to the widening wage gap in the United States.
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Abortion rights protestors
Columns
Susan Estrich: Abortion on the ballot in 2024
The recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade has ignited a significant political shift, evident in Ohio's rejection of a measure aimed at impeding abortion rights amendments and in the broader trend of abortion-related issues driving voter engagement, potentially impacting the 2024 elections.
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Election Workers
Columns
Tracy Adair: Increased security a must for nation's election workers
Amid rising threats, election workers' safety and security urgently demand increased attention and funding to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tracy Adair / The Fulcrum
FILE PHOTO: Biden's tough sell in Pennsylvania: green energy to union workers
Columns
Commentary: Inflation Reduction Act helped make America healthier
The Inflation Reduction Act effectively decreased inflation, lowered energy costs, and improved healthcare affordability, contributing to a healthier economy in the US.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jamie DeMarco and Vincent DaMarco / The Baltimore Sun
5ebfabd029251ba736d962aa87ddbd20.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: A plea to put guns away responsibly
So far this year, accidental shootings by children have killed 85 people nationwide and injured another 159. No one should ever leave a loaded firearm in a place where a child could find it. Never.
1d ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
A close up of the inside of a summer squash plant.
Columns
Finding new recipes before the squash squashes me
Just a few squash plants was all Jenny Schlecht wanted. But somehow, those few plants morphed into a non-stop factory of yellow squash.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
090121.op.wct.AmericanOpinion.AfghanPartners.02.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: The Afghanistan withdrawal re-examined
Rep. Darrell Issa held a forum where parents of service members killed during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal criticized the Biden administration for insensitivity and a lack of information, while also questioning the accountability of military and civilian leadership, raising concerns about lies, incomplete reports, and disrespectful handling of the situation.
3d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Utah
Columns
Solomon D. Stevens: Finding a path to healthy conflict
Spencer Cox, chairman of the National Governors Association, advocates for "healthy conflict" in addressing toxic arguments and personal attacks that hinder productive disagreements, emphasizing the need to focus on substantive issues rather than resorting to ad hominem attacks to promote understanding and unity in a divided society.
3d ago
 · 
By  Solomon D. Stevens / Tribune News Service

Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne