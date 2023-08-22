Editorial cartoon for AUg. 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Gary McCoy draws on Democrat and Republican politicians' wasted summer of screwups.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Gary McCoy . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on a beer moment between a Democrat and a Republican.
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Chris Christie's polling numbers rise in the crucial New Hampshire primary race.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws organized criminals disdain for unorganized crimes.
Editorial cartoon Dave Whamond draws on the challenges of self-driving vehicles.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws the criminal change in Rudy Giuliani.
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the Georgia indictments of Donald Trump and associates concerning their attempted election stealing efforts.
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on aging politicians in America.
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.
Ever since I can remember, I have been afraid of grasshoppers, which, when you grow up on a grain farm, causes a lot of anxiety.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
Vanessa Kerry: The wildfires in Hawaii are another wake-up call that the climate crisis imperils our health
From the commentary, "The apocalyptic challenges we confront today reflect a third pandemic — one of poor and expedient choices by world leaders, the private sector and a powerful few who drive the decisions that continue to harm our planet and its population."
"We were lovingly created to be in community with each other, and thus in community with God the Creator as well. ... maybe the greatest sin of all is not to be in community!"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy should distance himself from defending Donald Trump, as Trump faces legal challenges including a recent indictment related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and McCarthy's continued defense only contributes to national division and the erosion of Republican values.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper's office, seemingly triggered by a minor dispute, raises concerns about press freedom and potential illegality, highlighting the need to uphold protection for journalists against unwarranted searches and intimidation.
ADVERTISEMENT