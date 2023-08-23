Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's non-appearance at the Republica Presidential Debate.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond .
American Opinion: While extremists chase away Idaho teacher of the year, state’s leaders stay silent
Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, leaves due to far-right attacks for supporting LGBTQ+ and diverse students. Extremist pressure causing educators to depart raises concerns about Idaho state leadership's silence and failure to address these issues.
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.
Kansas City Star praises withdrawal of Marion County Record raid warrant due to insufficient evidence, criticizes delayed response from officials, calls for stronger press protections and accountability for law enforcement.
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.
Ever since I can remember, I have been afraid of grasshoppers, which, when you grow up on a grain farm, causes a lot of anxiety.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
