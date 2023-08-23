Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's non-appearance at the Republica Presidential Debate.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's non-appearance at the Republica Presidential Debate.
Dave Wahmond / Cagle Cartoons
By Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:38 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 22, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
19h ago
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich
Editorial cartoono for Aug. 22, 2024
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for AUg. 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Gary McCoy draws on Democrat and Republican politicians' wasted summer of screwups.
1d ago
 · 
By  Gary McCoy
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on a beer moment between a Democrat and a Republican.
2d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Chris Christie's polling numbers rise in the crucial New Hampshire primary race.
3d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws organized criminals disdain for unorganized crimes.
4d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Editorial cartoon Dave Whamond draws on the challenges of self-driving vehicles.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws the criminal change in Rudy Giuliani.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Cole draws on the Georgia indictments of Donald Trump and associates concerning their attempted election stealing efforts.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Cole / Cagle Cartoons
More opinion content:
2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year Karen Lauritzen
Editorials
American Opinion: While extremists chase away Idaho teacher of the year, state’s leaders stay silent
Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, leaves due to far-right attacks for supporting LGBTQ+ and diverse students. Extremist pressure causing educators to depart raises concerns about Idaho state leadership's silence and failure to address these issues.
30m ago
 · 
By  The Idaho Statesman Editorial Board
OPED-COMMUNISTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
David Mills: What do we do with the Communists?
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
18h ago
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Susan Estrich: Let the debate games begin for 2024
Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.
21h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Kansas newspaper office
Editorials
American Opinion: Thanks, Kansas, for standing on the right side of press freedom history — finally
Kansas City Star praises withdrawal of Marion County Record raid warrant due to insufficient evidence, criticizes delayed response from officials, calls for stronger press protections and accountability for law enforcement.
23h ago
 · 
By  The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs
Columns
Patricia Murphy: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
1d ago
 · 
By  Patricia Murphy / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
With the help of their teacher and crossing guards, Willmar kindergarten students walk Monday across Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar to the Kandiyohi County YMCA for water safety lessons, part of the summer school program.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't get cross with the school crossing guards
It's a dangerous job, and the roads are filled with too many distracted and impatient drivers.
2d ago
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
Ever since I can remember, I have been afraid of grasshoppers, which, when you grow up on a grain farm, causes a lot of anxiety.
2d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Columns
Harry Litman: What makes the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump so different from all the others
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of Donald Trump and 18 others, utilizing Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), marks a significant prosecutorial step towards holding Trump accountable for his alleged efforts to unlawfully retain power after the 2020 election, with a focus on both familiar and new details, encompassing a broad range of alleged accomplices and raising legal and policy challenges.
3d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) rushes past Minnesota wide receiver Yale Van Dyne (87) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
Anyone who scoffs simply needs to review the lawsuits, firings and cancellations that continue to make headlines across the nation.
4d ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: To be president, you need good judgment - even when your son is involved
President Biden's struggles with holding his son accountable reveal a contradiction between his role as president, requiring good judgment, and his inability to address his son's issues effectively
4d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette

What To Read Next
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 16, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023
Aug 16
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 15, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 15, 2023
Aug 15
 · 
By  Frank Hansen / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott