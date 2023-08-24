Editorial cartoon for Aug. 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the frustration of Smokey The Bear about climate-change deniers.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
The film "The Blind Side" is criticized for white savior trope. Michael Oher's legal claims noted against the Tuohy family. Hollywood's portrayal of racial dynamics scrutinized.
Joe Biden's challenge: Boosting approval amid low ratings. Economic success vs. voter sentiment. Communication is the key.
American Opinion: In looking to the future, Montana judge says state must weigh climate change in policies
From the editorial, "The novel ruling faces an uncertain future on appeal. But it does inaugurate a legal theory that could survive whatever happens in the current case."
Columnist Cal Thomas suggests questions for GOP candidates: responsibilities of citizens vs. government, national debt reduction, social issues, abortion, immigration, school choice, justice system restoration, Joe Biden impeachment, fitness for office, primary system reform, faith influence.
Child tax credits are a proven policy tool to improve the lives of children. Research has shown that lower incomes are linked to worse health and education outcomes.
American Opinion: While extremists chase away Idaho teacher of the year, state’s leaders stay silent
Idaho's 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen, leaves due to far-right attacks for supporting LGBTQ+ and diverse students. Extremist pressure causing educators to depart raises concerns about Idaho state leadership's silence and failure to address these issues.
David Mills commentary reflects on historical context of communism sympathizers in 1930s, draws parallels to evaluating contemporary political movements, focusing on the Republican right's stance against the administrative state.
Debate frenzy before GOP presidential debate. Trump refuses participation, sparks speculation. Christie urges DeSantis to challenge Trump. Candidates prep strategies, potential attacks. Uncertainty about key players' roles.
Kansas City Star praises withdrawal of Marion County Record raid warrant due to insufficient evidence, criticizes delayed response from officials, calls for stronger press protections and accountability for law enforcement.
Georgia indictments against Donald Trump read like a thriller with secret meetings, taped calls, and Republican resistance. GOP figures like Georgia Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Secretary of Date Raffensperger stopped Trump's bid to overturn elections. Drama continues as Trump vows exoneration, but Kemp firmly opposes fraud claims.
