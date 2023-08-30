Editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
From the editorial, "On that front, it’s good that the city continues to offer testing and vaccination for free, making it now an outlier nationally. Yet these tools are only as good as their utilization, so it’s on everyone to do their part. No one likes getting sick, after all."
The absence of Trump gave other GOP candidates a chance in the debate. Ramaswamy's attention-seeking, DeSantis' stabilization, and Pence/Haley's performances stood out, but finding a Trump alternative remains uncertain in a Trump-critical general electorate.
American Opinion: Your clothes are polluting the environment with microplastics. Can washing machines help?
Microplastic pollution from clothing is a growing concern. Synthetic textiles shed microfibers that contaminate water and air, posing health risks. Filtering systems in washing machines and legislation like AB 1628 in California aim to mitigate the issue, but challenges remain. Transitioning to natural fibers could provide a long-term solution.
The vast majority of Minnesota's police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers are good people who work very hard at a very difficult, often dangerous job.
President Joe Biden's unwavering love for his troubled son Hunter is a testament to his character. Despite public challenges, Biden's loyalty and empathy as a parent shine through, proving that even leaders are defined by their family's trials and their commitment to them.
An afternoon without internet reminded Jenny Schlecht of the utility's importance to rural life.
“As our mother’s health has declined, we have come to depend on the loving care given to her by the staff of the care facility to which she has moved,” columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
From the editorial: "The speech followed a march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, ... a march serenaded with the songs of Joan Baez and Duluth native Bob Dylan."
The potential for a repeat of the 1968 chaos during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago looms as the city prepares to host the 2024 event. Similarities in political turmoil, clashes with police, and public discontent raise concerns about future disturbances. The lessons of history caution against ignoring the risk of violence and its impact on the nation's reputation.
From the editorial: "Considering the alternative of unnecessary hospitalizations and preventable deaths, the responsible decision should be easy to make."
