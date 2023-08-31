6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the latest hurricane to hit Florida.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the latest hurricane to hit Florida.
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:16 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 28, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 21
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 18, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 18
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 16, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 16, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus Editorial cartoon Hawaii fires for Aug. 12, 0223.jpg
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Hawaii wildfires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
081023.op.wct.toon2.presidents' kids profiting.jpg
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 10, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Aug 9
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legalization of marijuana in Minensota.
Jul 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
Jul 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Gun Violence
Editorials
American Opinion: There’s no place like America for gun violence
The legal possession of firearms by individuals involved in racist killings and family violence raises concerns. Recent incidents highlight the tragic consequences of lax gun laws. Advocates argue for the Second Amendment's preservation, while leaders condemn hate-driven violence.
3m ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Policeman on on a crime scene investigation
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Fix new Minnesota law to ensure school safety
Changes to state law regarding the use of force by School Resource Officers, known as SROs, in Minnesota schools have caused confusion and led to the removal of SROs in some districts. The altered law raises concerns about officers' ability to maintain order while avoiding legal repercussions. Urgent clarification is needed.
48m ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on the latest Florida hurricane.
19h ago
 · 
By  Bill Day / Cagle Cartoons
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Columns
Francis Wilkinson: Make America Great Again for whom?
From the commentary, "Arkansas perennially ranks near the bottom in educational success (and in child welfare more generally). Keeping knowledge away from high-school students will, of course, increase the already high price of underperforming schools. For politicians like Huckabee Sanders, however, public ignorance yields private power."
20h ago
 · 
By  Francis Wilkinson / Bloomberg Opinion
Barbie movie brainwashing
Columns
Cynthia M. Allen: It’s not just the hard-right that wants Trump as the GOP nominee; the left does, too
The persistence of both hard-core Trump supporters and the left's continuous coverage of the former president in mainstream media contribute to his significant chance of becoming the GOP nominee in 2024, with the unbalanced coverage and double standards only reinforcing Trump's narrative of being targeted and strengthening his support base.
21h ago
 · 
By  Cynthia M. Allen / Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Coronavisus
Editorials
American Opinion: COVID mitigation make sense whether or not it’s a pandemic
From the editorial, "On that front, it’s good that the city continues to offer testing and vaccination for free, making it now an outlier nationally. Yet these tools are only as good as their utilization, so it’s on everyone to do their part. No one likes getting sick, after all."
1d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
1d ago
 · 
By  Rick McKee / Cagle Cartoons
FILE PHOTO: Republican U.S. presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee
Columns
Scott Jennings: Trump won the GOP debate by being a no-show. But who came in second?
The absence of Trump gave other GOP candidates a chance in the debate. Ramaswamy's attention-seeking, DeSantis' stabilization, and Pence/Haley's performances stood out, but finding a Trump alternative remains uncertain in a Trump-critical general electorate.
1d ago
 · 
By  Scott Jennings / Los Angeles Times
FILE PHOTO: People walk by the clothing retailer Forever 21 in New York City
Editorials
American Opinion: Your clothes are polluting the environment with microplastics. Can washing machines help?
Microplastic pollution from clothing is a growing concern. Synthetic textiles shed microfibers that contaminate water and air, posing health risks. Filtering systems in washing machines and legislation like AB 1628 in California aim to mitigate the issue, but challenges remain. Transitioning to natural fibers could provide a long-term solution.
2d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the lock-up of Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.
2d ago

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 28, 2023
2d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 29, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 29, 2023
3d ago
082523.op.wct.toon2.Hero to Zero
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 25, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Adam Zyglis / Cagle Cartoons
