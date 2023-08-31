Editorial cartoon for Aug. 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the latest hurricane to hit Florida.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
The legal possession of firearms by individuals involved in racist killings and family violence raises concerns. Recent incidents highlight the tragic consequences of lax gun laws. Advocates argue for the Second Amendment's preservation, while leaders condemn hate-driven violence.
Changes to state law regarding the use of force by School Resource Officers, known as SROs, in Minnesota schools have caused confusion and led to the removal of SROs in some districts. The altered law raises concerns about officers' ability to maintain order while avoiding legal repercussions. Urgent clarification is needed.
From the commentary, "Arkansas perennially ranks near the bottom in educational success (and in child welfare more generally). Keeping knowledge away from high-school students will, of course, increase the already high price of underperforming schools. For politicians like Huckabee Sanders, however, public ignorance yields private power."
The persistence of both hard-core Trump supporters and the left's continuous coverage of the former president in mainstream media contribute to his significant chance of becoming the GOP nominee in 2024, with the unbalanced coverage and double standards only reinforcing Trump's narrative of being targeted and strengthening his support base.
From the editorial, "On that front, it’s good that the city continues to offer testing and vaccination for free, making it now an outlier nationally. Yet these tools are only as good as their utilization, so it’s on everyone to do their part. No one likes getting sick, after all."
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
The absence of Trump gave other GOP candidates a chance in the debate. Ramaswamy's attention-seeking, DeSantis' stabilization, and Pence/Haley's performances stood out, but finding a Trump alternative remains uncertain in a Trump-critical general electorate.
Microplastic pollution from clothing is a growing concern. Synthetic textiles shed microfibers that contaminate water and air, posing health risks. Filtering systems in washing machines and legislation like AB 1628 in California aim to mitigate the issue, but challenges remain. Transitioning to natural fibers could provide a long-term solution.
