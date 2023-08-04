Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.

Rick McKee / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:49 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Bonus cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
16h ago
 · 
By  Randall Enos
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
1d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Calge Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.
1d ago
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the rebranding of the social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Monte Wolverton draws on the late summer rise of COVID in the United States.
2d ago
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Donald Trump's comparison to Richard Nixon.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoon Bruce Plante draws on the pending indictments storms facing Donald Trump.
3d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Chris Britt draws on the aging challenges facing Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Ca., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
4d ago
 · 
By  Chris Britt
Bonus cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the declining inflation in the United States.
5d ago
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the legalization of marijuana in Minensota.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
IMG_6048.JPG
Columns
Dinner on the Prairie shines near Minot, North Dakota
Katie Pinke participated in a Dinner on the Prairie event that connected agriculture to consumers and found a lot of meaning in the evening.
29m ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Young people and smokey skies
Columns
Linnea Hjelm: Young people deserve a seat at the table
Linnea Hjelm's commentary advocates for participatory approaches and inclusivity in decision-making processes, highlighting the need to invite young people to the table, considering their perspectives, and utilizing their expertise to address the myriad crises faced by society.
16h ago
 · 
By  Linnea Hjelm / Progressive Perspectives
Barbie actor
Columns
Naomi Ishisaka: Sinéad O'Connor, Taylor Swift, 'Barbie': A seismic shift for women
Columnist Naomi Ishisaka discusses a seismic shift for women in pop culture, highlighting the feminist approach of the "Barbie" movie, Taylor Swift's empowerment through her music, and the legacy of Sinéad O'Connor as a beacon for what is possible for women in the industry.
19h ago
 · 
By  Naomi Ishisaka / The Seattle Times
UPS driver
Editorials
American Opinion: Contract out for delivery: As Teamsters reach UPS deal, summer of labor rolls on
The editorial discusses the Teamsters' labor agreement with UPS, highlighting their successful negotiation for air conditioning in delivery vans and the ongoing challenges in addressing pay, benefits, and job stability, which may lead to potential strikes amidst a larger trend of labor activism.
1d ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Stubborn politicians
Columns
Megan Rawlins Woods: Are your elected officials principled or stubborn?
Columnist Megan Rawlins Woods discusses the need to distinguish between principled stands and stubborn, egotistical obstructionism among elected officials and emphasizes the importance of governing together, seeking common ground, and respecting different perspectives to foster a healthier democracy.
1d ago
 · 
By  Megan Rawlins Woods / The Fulcrum
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: I don't want to see the 'last' one
"I’m opposed to extinction. ... I’m going to work with fellow humans and do my best to make sure there are more to come."
1d ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Migrant attempt to surrender to offcials in Eagle Pass
Columns
Susan Estrich: Sending 23 adults and 13 children from Texas. Why?
Columnist Susan Estrich criticizes Texas Governor Abbott's political actions, using 36 asylum seekers as pawns for his agenda, highlighting the inhumane treatment and lack of compassion in dealing with immigration issues.
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a media availability in Washington
Editorials
American Opinion: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — ringmaster of the GOP’s impeachment circus?
From the editorial, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's suggestion of a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden based on unfounded allegations is irresponsible and aims to cater to the extremists within the Republican Party, undermining the constitutional process and public trust in government.
1d ago
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor and Republican U.S. presidential candidate DeSantis attends a barbecue in Rye, New Hampshire.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: DeSantis can't lead people if he doesn't like people
From the commentary, "(Ron) DeSantis doesn't seem to like that many people, and so Republican voters are finding him increasingly unlikable. That makes him unelectable."
2d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Hot weather in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: America's cities must prepare for deadly heat
From the editorial, "Health officials and policymakers need to do more to adapt. ... Cities worldwide should create similar systems, including in Europe, where an estimated 60,000 people died from heat-related causes last summer.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Jul 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Jul 27
Bonus cartoon for July 27, 2023, on Mick Jagger
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023
Jul 27
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway, 080323.003.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne