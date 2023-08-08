Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Jeff Koterba / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:40 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Bonus cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
19h ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
19h ago
 · 
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Byrnes draws on Mike Pence's opinion that no one should put themself over the U.S. Constitution.
3d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
4d ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
4d ago
 · 
By  Randall Enos
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
5d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Calge Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on the extreme heat in the southwest United States.
5d ago
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
U.S. Constitution
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge nixes silly Arizona statute
A federal judge in Arizona strikes down a controversial law that criminalized filming law enforcement activity within 8 feet of police officers, deeming it unconstitutional and unnecessary while affirming the constitutionally protected right to film police actions in public spaces.
1h ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Rokewood Court Care Home in Kenley
Columns
Froma Harrop: Scams against old people are a scourge of our society
Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.
19h ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: The new normal in 2023
From the commentary, "
19h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former U.S. President Trump delivers remarks to Alabama Republicans, in Montgomery
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Trump indictments are a blessing for him, and a curse for America
Columnist Ruben Navarrette discusses the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election, and expresses concern that despite legal problems, Trump's support from Republican voters might actually intensify, potentially aiding his return to the White House.
21h ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
Editorials
American Opinion: Don’t blame Canada for raiding America’s tech talent
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
1d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Green twine in brown paper.
Columns
Blessed be the twine that binds
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
1d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington
Columns
Harry Litman: Trump is facing his most important indictment yet — and nearly insurmountable odds at trial
Columnist Harry Litman write that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in federal court initiates the most significant case in U.S. history, with charges related to obstructing the peaceful transfer of power and constitutional rule, leading to nearly insurmountable odds for Trump at trial.
2d ago
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
Doug Loon.jpg
Columns
Doug Loon: Unbridled spending won't result in another 'Minnesota miracle'
From the column: "The impact of this legislative session goes beyond slowing the economy. We face a potential exodus of businesses and lost capital."
2d ago
 · 
By  Doug Loon
080323.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Legal weed means more danger on Minnesota highways
From the editorial: "Removing motorists posing a danger as a result of cannabis use will be a spotty proposition at best."
3d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CARTER-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Stephen L. Carter: Indicted populists have a history of staying in office
Bloomberg columnist Stephen Carter discusses the history of indicted populists staying in office by appealing to their supporters' sense of grievance and framing legal troubles as "us-versus-them" dynamics, drawing parallels to former President Donald Trump's ability to maintain popularity despite legal challenges.
3d ago
 · 
By  Stephen L. Carter / Bloomberg Opinion

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
080123.op.wct.toon1.Trump vs Nixon.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Jul 31
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers clobber Eau Claire Express in weekend series
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown