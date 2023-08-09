Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rivers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”
Mitch McConnell's strategic decision to narrowly justify his "not guilty" vote in Trump's second impeachment trial, despite acknowledging Trump's culpability for inciting the Capitol attack, inadvertently facilitated Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign while facing criminal trial, undermining the democratic principles envisioned by the Founders.
A federal judge in Arizona strikes down a controversial law that criminalized filming law enforcement activity within 8 feet of police officers, deeming it unconstitutional and unnecessary while affirming the constitutionally protected right to film police actions in public spaces.
Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.
Columnist Susan Estrich discusses the shift in perception where indictments of political candidates have become commonplace and almost integrated into the electoral process, highlighting the juxtaposition between former President Trump's recent indictment and his political maneuvers, while emphasizing the seriousness of the charges he faces and the uncertainties surrounding his legal battles
Columnist Ruben Navarrette discusses the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election, and expresses concern that despite legal problems, Trump's support from Republican voters might actually intensify, potentially aiding his return to the White House.
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
