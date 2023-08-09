Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on the arrival of September and the NFL season.
Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
By Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:49 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rivers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the live stream match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
1d ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the threat of Vladimar Putin.
1d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on Mike Pence's presidential aspirations.
1d ago
 · 
By  Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon Jeff Koterba draws on the status of the U.S. recession.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the Hunter Biden investigation.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Byrnes draws on Mike Pence's opinion that no one should put themself over the U.S. Constitution.
4d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis draws on the persistence of climate change deniers.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the Jan. 6 indictments against former president Donald Trump.
5d ago
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the death of actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman.
5d ago
 · 
By  Randall Enos
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Bidenomics upturn vs Republican criticism.
6d ago
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Calge Cartoons
More opinion content:
Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Black Hole
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Give Minnesota's new incarceration approach a chance
From the editorial: " 'Every person we keep from coming back into the system means one less victim and less investment in resources. Corrections is very expensive.'”
52m ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Hay crop
Columns
The good, the bad, the ugly of arrogance in ag
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes
1h ago
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Haze over Mississippi
Columns
Christine Ledbetter: The Midwestern flood of 1993 was devastating. Climate change has made conditions worse.
From the commentary, "
19h ago
 · 
By  Christine Ledbetter / Chicago Tribune
Mitch McConnell
Columns
Martin Schram: How Mitch McConnell drove Donald Trump’s getaway bandwagon
Mitch McConnell's strategic decision to narrowly justify his "not guilty" vote in Trump's second impeachment trial, despite acknowledging Trump's culpability for inciting the Capitol attack, inadvertently facilitated Trump's potential 2024 presidential campaign while facing criminal trial, undermining the democratic principles envisioned by the Founders.
19h ago
 · 
By  Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
U.S. Constitution
Editorials
American Opinion: Judge nixes silly Arizona statute
A federal judge in Arizona strikes down a controversial law that criminalized filming law enforcement activity within 8 feet of police officers, deeming it unconstitutional and unnecessary while affirming the constitutionally protected right to film police actions in public spaces.
1d ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Rokewood Court Care Home in Kenley
Columns
Froma Harrop: Scams against old people are a scourge of our society
Columnist Froma Harrop highlights the alarming issue of scams targeting elderly people, resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress, with perpetrators exploiting various means, including phone calls, false charities, and family members.
1d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces charges at federal court in Washington
Columns
Susan Estrich: The new political normal in 2023
Columnist Susan Estrich discusses the shift in perception where indictments of political candidates have become commonplace and almost integrated into the electoral process, highlighting the juxtaposition between former President Trump's recent indictment and his political maneuvers, while emphasizing the seriousness of the charges he faces and the uncertainties surrounding his legal battles
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Former U.S. President Trump delivers remarks to Alabama Republicans, in Montgomery
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Trump indictments are a blessing for him, and a curse for America
Columnist Ruben Navarrette discusses the third indictment against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to destroy democracy after losing the 2020 election, and expresses concern that despite legal problems, Trump's support from Republican voters might actually intensify, potentially aiding his return to the White House.
1d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
Editorials
American Opinion: Don’t blame Canada for raiding America’s tech talent
This American Opinion editorial discusses how Canada's new work permit program targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers is attracting skilled foreign workers away from the U.S. due to its dysfunctional immigration system, causing economic consequences and urging President Joe Biden to address the issue.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Green twine in brown paper.
Columns
Blessed be the twine that binds
From the time I was a child growing up on the farm, I’ve used twine for a variety of things besides for baling hay and straw.
2d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey

What To Read Next
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Aug. 2, 2023
Aug 2
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for Aug. 1, 2023
Aug 1
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.004.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another record for the Stingers
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers have done more of the same
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott