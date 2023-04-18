99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.

Benjamin Franklin quote update
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:28 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
April 15, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
April 14, 2023 05:58 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
April 13, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.
April 12, 2023 05:17 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 11, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
April 11, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
April 10, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Koterba
040823.op.wct.toon1.EasterPromise
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
April 08, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
April 07, 2023 05:27 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
April 06, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Nancy Reagan
Columns
Cal Thomas: Politics then and now
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
April 17, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle, in Carlingford, on April 12, 2023
Columns
Martin Schram: Making history in Ireland
From the commentary: And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.
April 17, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Martin Schram / Tribune News Service
A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Graham, Washington, which caused power outages.
Editorials
American Opinion: America’s Achilles’ heel is the power grid
From the editorial:
April 17, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
A boy in a red sweatshirt and a boy in a gray sweatshirt are covered with mud.
Columns
Flood and mud season is here
While we frequently miss out on the gradual warming and awakening of nature, those of us who live on farms can be assured that we still will have the season of mud and water.
April 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Abortion rights supporters attend "Rally for Our Rights" ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court in Madison
Columns
Susan Estrich: Supreme hypocrisy
From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.
April 15, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Hang on to the pill and your IUD. After abortion, birth control is the next fight
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
April 15, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Editorials
American Opinion: Planned pardon in fatal shooting is the GOP's latest retreat from law and order
From the editorial: Granting pardons based on the political leanings of the victims was perhaps the inevitable next phase of this deadly project.
April 15, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Glorifi Bank
Columns
Froma Harrop: Do you worry that your bank is too liberal?
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
April 14, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
Editorials
American Opinion: Report on Afghanistan pullout sugar-coats a Biden-Trump catastrophe
From the editorial:
April 14, 2023 06:49 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board

Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 05:48 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 05:10 AM
Plante20230331.jpeg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 3, 2023
April 03, 2023 05:17 AM
Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Worthington defeats the Yellow Medicine East Sting, 6-1
April 17, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. CGB 041723.001.jpg
Prep
Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
April 17, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1
April 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press