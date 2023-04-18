Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the inevitability of death, taxes and mass shootings.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the information leak in the Department of Defenses.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Joe Biden's visit to Ireland.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the prospect of a bird flu vaccine.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the increasing school violence in America.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the poor ethics of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the U.S. return to the moon.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the promise of Easter.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the high cost of eggs.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of potholes to Easter eggs.
From the commentary: Kindness and praise for one's political opponent can affect others, especially voters. As Abraham Lincoln said about the South: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."
From the commentary: And if dishing the blarney (see also: Irish chutzpah) ever becomes a measure of ethnicity, that may become famous as the day when Irish Dick Nixon stood in Timahoe and finally out-Irished all the Kennedys combined.
While we frequently miss out on the gradual warming and awakening of nature, those of us who live on farms can be assured that we still will have the season of mud and water.
From the commentary: The Texas case will, in the short run, go up to the circuit court and potentially the Supreme Court on the issue of whether the judge's decision will be stayed pending appeal — meaning that the drug will continue to be available pending appeal — and whether the Supreme Court will ultimately decide to hear the case.
From the commentary: The idea that abortion and contraception are two sides of the same coin is not a fringe view in right-wing Christian circles. And it's why women of childbearing age in the United States should be very, very afraid.
From the editorial: Granting pardons based on the political leanings of the victims was perhaps the inevitable next phase of this deadly project.
From the commentary: The enterprise shut down last November, right after Thiel spent $32 million trying to elect a Congress to his liking. The super-patriot was also obtaining a passport from Malta. That gave him citizenship in four countries.
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
ADVERTISEMENT
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.