Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.

Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
By Dick Wright
Today at 5:31 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Joe Biden's economy is boffo
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
June 30, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Linda Vanderwerf 061523 001.jpg
Columns
Linda Vanderwerf: Thank you to Tribune readers for letting me tell their stories
From the commentary: Linda Vanderwerf retired June 16, 2023, after 42 years of working in journalism.
June 30, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
"The human desire to fit in is mighty powerful. Even for those who are perceived to have some kind of agency in this world."
June 30, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
070420.WCT.Fireworks 3.jpg
Columns
Craig Shapiro: Bombs bursting in air: For many animals, the Fourth of July is no holiday
From the commentary: Unfortunately for Max and all the other animals who will be scared stiff on the Fourth of July, their corner of coastal Virginia has yet to get with the times. Until then, this Yankee Doodle Dandy wants just one thing for his birthday.
June 30, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Craig Shapiro / PETA Foundation
063023.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Record numbers going forth for the Fourth
From the editorial: "No one can enjoy the rockets’ red glare without safely getting there first."
June 30, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
IMG_4858.jpg
Columns
Finding a 4-H mentor is key to finding fair success
While it didn't seem to be right for her at the time, Agweek publisher Katie Pinke writes that as she looks back at the accomplishments of her children - she likely would have thrived in 4-H, too.
June 30, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick
Columns
Chris McLamb and Marlene Koury: The Titan sub implosion was a preventable tragedy
From the commentary: Regulation and exploration can and must coexist. And we should make it safer for whistleblowers, regardless of their employment or efforts of their employers to dodge regulation, to disclose information that keeps the public safe.
June 29, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Chris McLamb and Marlene Koury / Los Angeles Times
Ukrainian serviceman of an air defence unit operates a Swedish RBS 70 portable air-defence system during his combat shift in Kyiv region
Editorials
American Opinion: Russian roulette: Wagner Group rebellion sputters out but the Ukraine war continues
From the editorial: The poor wartime performance of Czar Nicholas’s Russian Army in 1905 (against Japan) and 1917 (against the Kaiser) both precipitated revolutions in Russia. We will see if the poor wartime performance of Czar Vladimir’s Russian Army in Ukraine will do the same. The world watches.
June 29, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One in Syracuse, New York
Columns
Cal Thomas: Whom to believe?
From the commentary: If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.
June 28, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Can't see the forest for the smoke
"It looks like everyone who can make a profit mining, drilling or building pipelines to move dirty oil is banging ahead. ... People are going to keep challenging these corporations and transition away from dirty oil."
June 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke

