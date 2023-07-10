Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023

Editorial John Darkow draws on climate change in the world.

John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
By John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:14 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
6h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Julyl 8, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.
1d ago
 · 
By  R.J. Matson
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
2d ago
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
5d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
6d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
Editorials
American Opinion: Missouri's Josh Hawley makes July 4th quote with fake antisemitic, white nationalist tone
From the editorial, "This is who Josh Hawley is: a politician who craves attention, even bad attention — perhaps especially bad attention — because maybe it will bring him the power he craves. ... Hawley won’t change. But the least he could do is get his facts straight."
9m ago
 · 
By  The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
Ellen jumping.JPG
Columns
Triumphant journey ensues after childhood cancer
I began telling Ellen's story 15 years ago in June when our family doctor told my husband, Brian, and me that our then-5-year-old had leukemia.
1h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
OPED-WILKINSON-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Susan Estrich: Something's happening here in the United States ...
From the commentary, "... A new generation is learning that they hold their fate in their hands and they have the power and the responsibility to control it. Passivity is not an option. Politics is essential. This was not our choice. The choice was made for us. ..."
1d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Joe Biden
Columns
E.J. Antoni: Pay no attention to the economy behind the curtain
From the commentary, "Anyone following the economic news coming from the Biden administration lately probably feels like Dorothy meeting the Wizard of Oz. Whether it’s data being revised from good to bad, the manipulation of statistics or indefensible exaggerations, the White House’s economic record is less impressive than it first appears."
1d ago
 · 
By  E.J. Antoni / The Heritage Foundation
070523.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Be alert to avoid getting pushed this election season
From the editorial, "Beware false claims, as well as political messages dressed up as opinion polls."
1d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Commentary: Taxpayers breathe sigh of relief — temporarily — after student loan decision
From the commentary: "Taxpayers — and future borrowers — can breathe a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court’s decision."
2d ago
 · 
By  Lindsey Burke, Adam Kissel and Jack Fitzhenry /Tribune News Service
New York celebrates Independence Day
Columns
Froma Harrop: Our cities need conservative liberals
From the commentary: "Call them conservative liberals, if you want. They are really moderates. The cities need their pragmatism to keep the gears turning. Actually, the country does as well."
2d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Erica Dischino / TribuneGraduates listen to commencement speaker James Miller during Ridgewater College commencement Friday afternoon at the Willmar Civic Center.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Diversity without affirmative action
From the commentary: "... Many universities have been moving away from reliance on standardized test scores and ranking systems that are based on them because, among other things, of the cultural biases that are inherent in them."
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: The Supreme Court’s solution for racial bias is to pretend it doesn’t exis
From the editorial: Race-conscious admissions are over at UNC-Chapel Hill and across the nation, but the efforts by universities to find ways to ensure that minorities have access to top universities must continue.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Charlotte Observer Editorial Board
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Jesus loved both sides
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Jun 30
 · 
By  Arend van Dam
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Jun 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne