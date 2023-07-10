Editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Editorial John Darkow draws on climate change in the world.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow .
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee.
American Opinion: Missouri's Josh Hawley makes July 4th quote with fake antisemitic, white nationalist tone
From the editorial, "This is who Josh Hawley is: a politician who craves attention, even bad attention — perhaps especially bad attention — because maybe it will bring him the power he craves. ... Hawley won’t change. But the least he could do is get his facts straight."
I began telling Ellen's story 15 years ago in June when our family doctor told my husband, Brian, and me that our then-5-year-old had leukemia.
From the commentary, "... A new generation is learning that they hold their fate in their hands and they have the power and the responsibility to control it. Passivity is not an option. Politics is essential. This was not our choice. The choice was made for us. ..."
From the commentary, "Anyone following the economic news coming from the Biden administration lately probably feels like Dorothy meeting the Wizard of Oz. Whether it’s data being revised from good to bad, the manipulation of statistics or indefensible exaggerations, the White House’s economic record is less impressive than it first appears."
From the editorial, "Beware false claims, as well as political messages dressed up as opinion polls."
From the commentary: "Taxpayers — and future borrowers — can breathe a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court’s decision."
From the commentary: "Call them conservative liberals, if you want. They are really moderates. The cities need their pragmatism to keep the gears turning. Actually, the country does as well."
From the commentary: "... Many universities have been moving away from reliance on standardized test scores and ranking systems that are based on them because, among other things, of the cultural biases that are inherent in them."
From the editorial: Race-conscious admissions are over at UNC-Chapel Hill and across the nation, but the efforts by universities to find ways to ensure that minorities have access to top universities must continue.
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
