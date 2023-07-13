Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the fizzling start to Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign for president.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Randall Enos. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial John Darkow draws on climate change in the world.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
From the commentary, "Climate change is too big to be solved only by individual actions like driving less, eating less meat, or planting a tree. The average American releases about 16 tons GtCO2 annually, while global emissions are 42,200,000,000 tons. Individual efforts are woefully inadequate. We need bold leadership from the U.S. Congress, our state legislatures, and local city councils. Think of your own government representatives."
From the editorial, "And so do individuals. Each of us should make more effort to put down that phone or walk away from that computer and spend time talking with and listening to friends, family and new acquaintances. The problem is serious, and the need is urgent."
From the commentary: What the U.K. policy change is doing is pushing other countries to reexamine their liquid policy. The question is not whether a new policy is needed, but when and for whom a new policy should be instituted.
American Opinion: Government should not suppress speech on social media. The price is always too high
From the editorial: Much as we would like to believe otherwise, there is not one “science” to trust. And, as was the case during COVID-19, if authorities try to suppress dissent, it tends merely to embolden it. In a free society, people have to be able to hear all sides, judge who they think can be trusted for themselves and navigate the free marketplace of ideas. Such is the choice Americans made long ago.
From the commentary, "It's always good to be reminded of predictions like this and whether any of them — even just one — has come true. If not, why would we put our faith in them? One might as well consult a palm reader, a horoscope, or a fortune cookie to get similar results."
From the commentary, "One thing should resonate in the mind of every voter. If Congress wouldn’t tackle the problem when it was small and required gradual change, one must ask why anyone believes that a future Congress will undertake the task when challenges are larger and the cost great. ... The passage of time is financial cancer to Social Security."
American Opinion: Missouri's Josh Hawley makes July 4th quote with fake antisemitic, white nationalist tone
From the editorial, "This is who Josh Hawley is: a politician who craves attention, even bad attention — perhaps especially bad attention — because maybe it will bring him the power he craves. ... Hawley won’t change. But the least he could do is get his facts straight."
I began telling Ellen's story 15 years ago in June when our family doctor told my husband, Brian, and me that our then-5-year-old had leukemia.
From the commentary, "... A new generation is learning that they hold their fate in their hands and they have the power and the responsibility to control it. Passivity is not an option. Politics is essential. This was not our choice. The choice was made for us. ..."
ADVERTISEMENT