Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023

Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.

Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:12 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
19h ago
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
1d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the fizzling start to Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign for president.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Randall Enos. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
2d ago
By  Randall Enos / Cagle Cartonos
Editorial cartoonist for July 10, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Editorial John Darkow draws on climate change in the world.
4d ago
By  John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
4d ago
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for Julyl 8, 2023
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Edition cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on concerns about the hottest day in the world ever.
5d ago
By  R.J. Matson
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the gun violence of July 4th.
6d ago
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
Jul 7
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoon for July 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Jul 7
By  Dave Granlund
META
Columns
Nolan Finley: Stop feeding the Meta monster
From the commentary:
16h ago
By  Nolan Finley / The Detroit News
OPED-MCMANUS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Doyle McManus: How 'Bidenomics' looks now isn't what matters. It's how voters view it in a year that counts
From the commentary, "What matters isn't how Bidenomics looks now, it's how it looks a year from now, when voters are making up their minds."
19h ago
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times
OP-ED-NATO-UKRAINE-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
American Opinion: It’s not the right time to admit Ukraine to NATO
From the editorial:
23h ago
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Bonus editorial cartoon 071223 - Climate
Columns
Steve Molenaar: Fixing the climate for our earth's sake
From the commentary, "Climate change is too big to be solved only by individual actions like driving less, eating less meat, or planting a tree. The average American releases about 16 tons GtCO2 annually, while global emissions are 42,200,000,000 tons. Individual efforts are woefully inadequate. We need bold leadership from the U.S. Congress, our state legislatures, and local city councils. Think of your own government representatives."
1d ago
By  Steve Molenaar / Willmar Area Climate Action Group
Loneliness
Editorials
American Opinion: US surgeon general takes aim at the toll inflicted by loneliness and isolation
From the editorial, "And so do individuals. Each of us should make more effort to put down that phone or walk away from that computer and spend time talking with and listening to friends, family and new acquaintances. The problem is serious, and the need is urgent."
1d ago
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
Liquid restrictions
Columns
Sheldon H. Jacobson: Should the TSA end the 3-ounce liquid restriction?
From the commentary: What the U.K. policy change is doing is pushing other countries to reexamine their liquid policy. The question is not whether a new policy is needed, but when and for whom a new policy should be instituted.
2d ago
By  Sheldon H. Jacobson / Chicago Tribune
Social Media
Editorials
American Opinion: Government should not suppress speech on social media. The price is always too high
From the editorial: Much as we would like to believe otherwise, there is not one “science” to trust. And, as was the case during COVID-19, if authorities try to suppress dissent, it tends merely to embolden it. In a free society, people have to be able to hear all sides, judge who they think can be trusted for themselves and navigate the free marketplace of ideas. Such is the choice Americans made long ago.
2d ago
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
071023.op.wct.toon3.climate change
Columns
Cal Thomas: The catastrophe du jour of climate change
From the commentary, "It's always good to be reminded of predictions like this and whether any of them — even just one — has come true. If not, why would we put our faith in them? One might as well consult a palm reader, a horoscope, or a fortune cookie to get similar results."
3d ago
By  Cal Thomas
Social Security
Columns
Brenton Smith: We don’t have 10 years to think about our Social Security insolvency problem
From the commentary, "One thing should resonate in the mind of every voter. If Congress wouldn’t tackle the problem when it was small and required gradual change, one must ask why anyone believes that a future Congress will undertake the task when challenges are larger and the cost great. ... The passage of time is financial cancer to Social Security."
3d ago
By  Brenton Smith / Chicago Tribune
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
Editorials
American Opinion: Missouri's Josh Hawley makes July 4th quote with fake antisemitic, white nationalist tone
From the editorial, "This is who Josh Hawley is: a politician who craves attention, even bad attention — perhaps especially bad attention — because maybe it will bring him the power he craves. ... Hawley won’t change. But the least he could do is get his facts straight."
3d ago
By  The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Jul 5
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Jul 5
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Jul 4
ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
6h ago
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
6h ago
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
7h ago
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
7h ago
By  Tom Elliott