Editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
From the editorial, "However, many GOP leaders continue to spread misinformation about climate change with help from Fox News. Trump called climate change a hoax, joked that rising sea levels will result in more beachfront property, and continues to spew lies."
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
Doyle McManus: How 'Bidenomics' looks now isn't what matters. It's how voters view it in a year that counts
From the commentary, "What matters isn't how Bidenomics looks now, it's how it looks a year from now, when voters are making up their minds."
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ADVERTISEMENT