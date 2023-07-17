6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on Sen. Tuberville's opinion of "white nationalists."

Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
By Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:00 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Ed Wexler . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
Ideological divide
Editorials
American Opinion: Americans are moving to other states as they sort themselves by ideology.
From the editorial. "Recently, The Associated Press reported that Americans have no need for such sorcery to find the like-minded: Republicans and Democrats are separating physically at such a furious pace, the news agency reported, the ideological divide between the states is now starker than at any point in living memory."
22m ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Two yearling calves -- one white and one black -- are tied up next to three baby calves -- two black ones with a red in the middle. A blonde girl is cleaning up their pen with a green pitch fork.
Columns
The misfit calves go to the county fair
I'm not concerned with whether anyone won or lost, honestly, because while we're in the business of raising cattle, we're a lot more concerned with raising kids.
57m ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
congress.jpeg
Columns
Susan Estrich: A righteous cause in the U.S. House?
From the commentary, "All of this is sure to set up a fight with the Democratic-controlled Senate, where the bill is headed next. In the meantime, what is at stake is an $886 billion bill that includes a 5.2% raise to military personnel, along with programs to deal with offensive moves by China and Russia, and creating a special inspector general for U.S. aid to Ukraine. So much for not social engineering."
17h ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Same-sex marriage support
Columns
Robin Abcarian: How the ripple effect of the Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision could swamp civil rights
From the commentary,m "Thanks to the Supreme Court, the possibilities for discriminating against those who have traditionally been protected by civil rights laws are endless."
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
U.S. $1 notes
Editorials
American Opinion: Rooting out fraud of federal COVID-19 relief funds
From the editorial, "Every effort should be made to punish people who profited from the pandemic and to recover fraudulently obtained money. The continuing investigations, criminal charges, convictions and recovered monies should get as much attention as the shocking scope of the fraud."
1d ago
Heat collapse
Columns
F.D. Flam: How much heat can the human body stand?
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
2d ago
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A faithful servant in passing
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Extreme weather
Editorials
American Opinion: Looking for shelter from extreme weather? Try a voting booth
From the editorial, "However, many GOP leaders continue to spread misinformation about climate change with help from Fox News. Trump called climate change a hoax, joked that rising sea levels will result in more beachfront property, and continues to spew lies."
3d ago
 · 
By  The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
META
Columns
Nolan Finley: Stop feeding the Meta monster
From the commentary:
3d ago
 · 
By  Nolan Finley / The Detroit News
OPED-MCMANUS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Doyle McManus: How 'Bidenomics' looks now isn't what matters. It's how voters view it in a year that counts
From the commentary, "What matters isn't how Bidenomics looks now, it's how it looks a year from now, when voters are making up their minds."
3d ago
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times

Local Sports and News
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
10h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown