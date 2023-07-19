6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.

Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.
Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
By Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:11 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Granlund . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
16h ago
 · 
By  Angel Boligan
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on Biden's economy challenge.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the summer heatwave in the world.
1d ago
 · 
By  Frank Hansen / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on Sen. Tuberville's opinion of "white nationalists."
2d ago
 · 
By  Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Emad Hajjaj draws on U.S. and Turkey relations.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the deniers of global warming.
5d ago
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the new social media Thread's inroads into Twitter's world.
5d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on NATO's improving strength against Russia's Vladimir Putin.
6d ago
More opinion content:
Bonus editorial cartoon C for July 18, 2023
Columns
Daniel O. Jamison: American ways of life are many
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
15h ago
 · 
By  Daniel O. Jamison / The Fulcrum
Weapons for Ukraine
Editorials
American Opinion: Joe Biden is right to send cluster bombs to Ukraine
From the editorial, "The West should reaffirm its commitment to helping Ukraine repel Putin’s invasion — and make clear that the blood of innocent victims is on his hands alone."
21h ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
teachers
Editorials
American Opinion: ‘Everyone had equal learning loss’ so it’s all good
From the editorial, "This is progressive “equity” at work. Never mind that Mr. Hostman doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The remote learning tragedy was hardly spread equally among students and will weigh down underprivileged kids the most."
23h ago
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Opinion
OPED-SUMMER-BIRTHDAYS-HEALTHRISKS-COMMENTARY-LA
Columns
Commentary: Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks
From the commentary, "Why kids with summer birthdays face surprising health risks."
1d ago
 · 
By  Anupam B. Jena And Christopher M. Worsham / Los Angeles Times
Ideological divide
Editorials
American Opinion: Americans are moving to other states as they sort themselves by ideology.
From the editorial. "Recently, The Associated Press reported that Americans have no need for such sorcery to find the like-minded: Republicans and Democrats are separating physically at such a furious pace, the news agency reported, the ideological divide between the states is now starker than at any point in living memory."
1d ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Two yearling calves -- one white and one black -- are tied up next to three baby calves -- two black ones with a red in the middle. A blonde girl is cleaning up their pen with a green pitch fork.
Columns
The misfit calves go to the county fair
I'm not concerned with whether anyone won or lost, honestly, because while we're in the business of raising cattle, we're a lot more concerned with raising kids.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
congress.jpeg
Columns
Susan Estrich: A righteous cause in the U.S. House?
From the commentary, "All of this is sure to set up a fight with the Democratic-controlled Senate, where the bill is headed next. In the meantime, what is at stake is an $886 billion bill that includes a 5.2% raise to military personnel, along with programs to deal with offensive moves by China and Russia, and creating a special inspector general for U.S. aid to Ukraine. So much for not social engineering."
2d ago
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Same-sex marriage support
Columns
Robin Abcarian: How the ripple effect of the Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision could swamp civil rights
From the commentary,m "Thanks to the Supreme Court, the possibilities for discriminating against those who have traditionally been protected by civil rights laws are endless."
3d ago
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times
U.S. $1 notes
Editorials
American Opinion: Rooting out fraud of federal COVID-19 relief funds
From the editorial, "Every effort should be made to punish people who profited from the pandemic and to recover fraudulently obtained money. The continuing investigations, criminal charges, convictions and recovered monies should get as much attention as the shocking scope of the fraud."
3d ago
Heat collapse
Columns
F.D. Flam: How much heat can the human body stand?
From the commentary, "Heat has been killing people for decades — especially in cities acting as heat islands. As the Earth gets hotter, that will put more pressure on city officials to embrace heat warning systems, public cooling centers and science-based regulations aimed at preventing heat from killing us."
4d ago
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion

What To Read Next
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
6d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 12, 2023
Jul 12
 · 
By  Randall Enos / Cagle Cartonos
Editorial cartoonist for July 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 10, 2023
Jul 10
 · 
By  John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne