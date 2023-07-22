6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.

Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
By Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:08 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
U.S. House of Representatives
Columns
John M. Crisp: We should acknowledge, rather than deny, our racist past
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
19h ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
19h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Vladimir Putin
Editorials
American Opinion: Confiscate Russian assets? The West should resist
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
22h ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: Mike Pence: A man of character and integrity
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
1d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / The Fulcrum
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Ron DeSantis tries to goad Donald Trump into showing up for the GOP debate. He’s not wrong
From the editorial, "(Nothing) changes the fact that Republicans, whose party has been hijacked by (Donald) Trump, deserve to see a full debate on Aug. 23. Unfortunately, what they’ll probably get is a pale version of that, with everyone in the room dancing around the one man who isn’t there.
1d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: It's time of President Joe Biden to be tested
From the commentary, "If he has been tested, the public deserves to see the results. If he hasn't, he should be tested to put the issue to rest and allow voters to determine whether he should serve, or is up to serving, a second term. For the ultimate in credibility, testing should be conducted outside of the White House physician's office, perhaps at the Mayo Clinic."
2d ago
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Donald Trump
Columns
Chris Edelson: The surreal possibility of another Donald Trump term
From the commentary, "This continues to be a perilous moment for U.S. democracy and the future, of course, remains uncertain. While we face the surreal possibility that Trump could somehow find a path to winning the presidency in 2024, that path will be rocky. A lot will depend on how he navigates multiple criminal prosecutions and whether Republican elites continue to stand behind him."
2d ago
 · 
By  Chris Edelson / Progressive Perspectives
Las Vegas weather
Columns
Conor Sen: Maine is the new Florida for climate migrants
From the commentary, "There's an opportunity here — if northern towns want it, that is — to transform some of the communities near lakes or the northern Atlantic Ocean to revolve even more around tourism, catering to southerners who may or may not be familiar with places like Maine, Michigan, or Minnesota. ..."
2d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama)
Editorials
American Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic
From the editorial, "This is a problem for Republicans, not the Pentagon, to solve. Thus far, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has only chided Tuberville obliquely. He needs to go further. He should insist, in private and public if necessary, that the Alabama senator back down and lift his holds without delay. Tuberville may know football, but he has no right to play with the nation’s security."
2d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Bonus editorial cartoon C for July 18, 2023
Columns
Daniel O. Jamison: American ways of life are many
From the commentary, "Also, long-delayed before Congress is the proposed Civics Secures Democracy Act, which aims to improve civics and history education. It is fully discussed here. Concerned Americans should contact their senators and representatives to urge them to adopt the Act."
3d ago
 · 
By  Daniel O. Jamison / The Fulcrum

