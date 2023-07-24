Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress

Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
Bruce Plante/Cagle Cartoons
Bruce Plante
By Bruce Plante
Today at 5:55 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
1d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
2d ago
 · 
By  Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Jul y 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
4d ago
 · 
By  Taylor Jones
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoons Rivers draws on the summer of heat in 2023.
4d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the saga of a Minnesota Twins fan.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Angel Boligan draws on the ban of books trend.
5d ago
 · 
By  Angel Boligan
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on Biden's economy challenge.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Darkow
More opinion content:
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
32m ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Military base names
Editorials
American Opinion: Despite vows to reverse them, changing base names has noble purpose
From the editorial, " ...
1d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden
Columns
Conor Sen: The White House knows where inflation’s headed. You can too
From the commentary, "
1d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion
Jake Wallin.jfif
Opinion
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
1d ago
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
Premiere of "Barbie" in London
Columns
Froma Harrop: The summer of Barbie couldn't come too soon
From the commentary, "This summer's Barbiecore craze has spawned parties for which grownup women dress in the pink spandex and platform shoes covered in glitter. Has anyone found a pink Corvette?"
1d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
U.S. House of Representatives
Columns
John M. Crisp: We should acknowledge, rather than deny, our racist past
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
2d ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: An invitation to the Holy Land
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Vladimir Putin
Editorials
American Opinion: Confiscate Russian assets? The West should resist
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
2d ago
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Mike Pence
Columns
Lynn Schmidt: Mike Pence: A man of character and integrity
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
3d ago
 · 
By  Lynn Schmidt / The Fulcrum
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Ron DeSantis tries to goad Donald Trump into showing up for the GOP debate. He’s not wrong
From the editorial, "(Nothing) changes the fact that Republicans, whose party has been hijacked by (Donald) Trump, deserve to see a full debate on Aug. 23. Unfortunately, what they’ll probably get is a pale version of that, with everyone in the room dancing around the one man who isn’t there.
3d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board

Bruce Plante
By Bruce Plante
Bruce Plante is currently drawing one Oklahoma specific cartoon a week for The Frontier (https://www.readfrontier.org) a groundbreaking non-profit website specializing in investigative journalism. Bruce is also drawing 3 national or international cartoons per week for the popular syndicate, Caglecartoons.com.
What To Read Next
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  Frank Hansen / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 17, 2023
Jul 17
 · 
By  Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 15, 2023
Jul 15
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott