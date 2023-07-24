Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy
Fargo not only mourns the loss of Officer Jake Wallin, killed in the line of duty, but also is coming to terms with shooting incidents that not long ago would be unimaginable.
From the commentary, "A more honest acknowledgment of our racial past would help us understand — and improve — our racial present. The Republican amendment on the defense spending bill has just the opposite effect."
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
From the editorial, "The desire to make Russia pay for its aggression is understandable, but Western leaders must be mindful of political realities and the rule of law. The best way to hold Putin accountable is to adhere to the principles of due process and respect for property that Russia has sought to destroy."
From the commentary, "If America is going to again be a beacon of hope atop “the shining city on a hill,” we will need to relight the flame of our democratic values. Whether you vote for a Democrat or Republican, we all should vote for someone of character and integrity. On the Republican side, I think that person is Mike Pence."
American Opinion: Ron DeSantis tries to goad Donald Trump into showing up for the GOP debate. He’s not wrong
From the editorial, "(Nothing) changes the fact that Republicans, whose party has been hijacked by (Donald) Trump, deserve to see a full debate on Aug. 23. Unfortunately, what they’ll probably get is a pale version of that, with everyone in the room dancing around the one man who isn’t there.
