Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis' moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?
All the work is about to pay off in Michael Johnson's garden. But the ground is crawling and the skies are swarming with creatures that all want a piece of that garden’s pie.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means.
The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us.
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
From the editorial, " ...
From the commentary, "
